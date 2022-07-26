scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Quixplained: How to keep safe from Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread among humans, and was recently declared a global public health emergency by the WHO.

Written by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 8:16:32 pm
monkeypox featured imgA feature unique to monkeypox is the swelling of lymph nodes on the skin, particularly the arms and hands. (Illustration from The Indian Express)

As of July 26, 2022, monkeypox has spread to more than 70 countries and four cases have been reported in Kerala and Delhi in India. One of those cases, of a man in Delhi, showed no history of foreign travel, pointing to local transmission. The WHO has classified the disease as a public health emergency of international concern. Deaths cause by the disease have been low as compared to Covid-19, but monkeypox can still cause significant harm to the body.

While the disease is not a novel one and vaccines are available, there is confusion at the moment about what its symptoms and prevention look like. Here is what you need to know monkeypox to keep safe from its spread:

monkeypox outbreak More than 16,000 people have been affected by the disease so far. how monkeypox spreads Monkeypox basically spreads through close contact, unlike the much faster spread of Covid-19 through air droplets. how fast monkeypox spreads Medical personnel like doctors and nursing staff have been wearing PPE kits while attending to monkeypox-affected patients. monkeypox treatment There is no specific cure to monkeypox, and at the moment only its symptoms can be treated. preventing spread of monkeypox Masking can help prevent the spread as well to avoid contact with an infected person. monkeypox prevention Being a viral disease, the strategy of isolation of an infected person is important for halting its spread.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement