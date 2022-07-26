Quixplained: How to keep safe from Monkeypox

July 26, 2022 8:16:32 pm
As of July 26, 2022, monkeypox has spread to more than 70 countries and four cases have been reported in Kerala and Delhi in India. One of those cases, of a man in Delhi, showed no history of foreign travel, pointing to local transmission. The WHO has classified the disease as a public health emergency of international concern. Deaths cause by the disease have been low as compared to Covid-19, but monkeypox can still cause significant harm to the body.
While the disease is not a novel one and vaccines are available, there is confusion at the moment about what its symptoms and prevention look like. Here is what you need to know monkeypox to keep safe from its spread:
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Latest News
Results pending for months, Magadh University students march to Raj Bhavan in Patna
Commodity prices today, July 26, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city
Paddy Upton, mental conditioning coach during India’s triumph at 2011 world-cup, to work with Indian team again
‘Instagram is going to become more video focused over time’, says Adam Mosseri
Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘wouldn’t mind a threesome,’ fan says ‘Don’t spoil him…’
Chris Rock on Will Smith’s slap: ‘Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face’
Five new Indian wetlands get Ramsar recognition; find out what it means
Explained: How Europe plans to use less gas this winter amid Russian supply uncertainty
How to reach 44th International Chess Olympiad venue in Mamallapuram from Chennai airport
Shah Rukh Khan says he will be ‘biting his nails’ till Darlings releases, calls Alia Bhatt the ‘soul and shine of all things Darlings’
Explained: Why Pope Francis has apologised to Canada’s Indigenous communities
IOA requests Indian athletes to not spend much time in public places due to Covid threat