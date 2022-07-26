Quixplained: How to keep safe from Monkeypox

A feature unique to monkeypox is the swelling of lymph nodes on the skin, particularly the arms and hands. (Illustration from The Indian Express)

As of July 26, 2022, monkeypox has spread to more than 70 countries and four cases have been reported in Kerala and Delhi in India. One of those cases, of a man in Delhi, showed no history of foreign travel, pointing to local transmission. The WHO has classified the disease as a public health emergency of international concern. Deaths cause by the disease have been low as compared to Covid-19, but monkeypox can still cause significant harm to the body.