Quixplained: How was Iran nuke chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated?

Last year, Iran’s top nuke chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an unusual strike, prompting a strong reaction from Iran. We explain how Israel’s Mossad carried out the operation from 1,000 miles away, using an AI-assisted machine gun attached to a robotic apparatus fixed onto a Nissan pickup truck.

Since Fakhrizadeh’s killing on November 27 last year, various reports of how he was assassinated have surfaced. Early reports had suggested that he was killed in the midst of a gunfight between his bodyguards. Subsequent reports said he was shot multiple times by a remote-controlled machine gun mounted on a truck that was being operated by an individual who had fled Iran shortly after the killing.

