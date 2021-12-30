Quixplained: India’s vaccination program for children of 15-18 yrs

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 30, 2021
By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 2:26:22 pm
Children born in 2007 and earlier shall be eligible to receive the vaccine, the ministry said.

India will start administering Covid-19 vaccines to children in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3 next year.

The Union Health Ministry has announced that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be the only vaccine that will be administered to eligible recipients in the age group of 15-18 years. The decisions to vaccinate adolescents and administer a precautionary dose to vulnerable groups were taken in view of the recent global surge of coronavirus infections, detection of the new Omicron variant of the virus, scientific evidence, global practices, “and the inputs/suggestions of ‘Covid-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)’ as well as of ‘Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC)’ of NTAGI”, the ministry said.

Children born in 2007 and earlier shall be eligible to receive the vaccine, the ministry said. Beneficiaries can register online through an existing account on Co-WIN, or after creating a new account through a unique mobile number. Children can book a slot using their parents’ existing Co-WIN accounts.

The health ministry’s guidelines said children could be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode; appointments can also be booked online or onsite (walk-in). All beneficiaries irrespective of their income status are entitled to get jabbed for free at government vaccination centres. However, those who visit private hospitals or vaccination centres have to pay the requisite fees.

