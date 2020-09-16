Quixplained: Can singing increase Covid-19 risk?

The Lund University researchers suggested singing need not be silenced. A song can be sung with social distancing, good hygiene and good ventilation; masks can also make a difference.

The act of singing emits particles into the air, and the novel coronavirus spreads through particles. So, what is the risk of Covid-19 spreading when a person sings — or talks? Two studies have examined the amount of particles emitted when singing and talking.

The broad findings

One paper, from Lund University in Sweden and published in Aerosol Research and Technology, found that:

* The louder you sing, the more particles you spread

* Consonants — particularly P, B, R, T — are bigger aerosol spreaders than vowels

The other paper, from the University of Bristol and awaiting peer review, found that:

* Singing does not produce very substantially more respiratory particles than speaking, when both are at a similar volume.

