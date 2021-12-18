Quixplained: Can booster doses fight Omicron variant of Covid-19?

December 18, 2021 12:46:41 pm
Most Covid-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, with a few given as a single dose. A booster is an additional shot given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time, so that people can maintain their level of immunity for longer. While India is not administering booster shots yet, other countries such as the United States have asked their citizens to get additional doses.
So, what are booster doses, and why take one? Does it offer more protection? Can it fight the Omicron variant? Take a look:
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-