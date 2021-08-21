scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Must Read

Taliban across 20 years: A Quixplained on the Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan crisis: What has changed in the last 20 years since the US invasion? What happens next? How will the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan impact India? Take a look.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
August 21, 2021 7:41:43 am
The Taliban returned to power in Kabul last weekend. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Two decades after they were driven out, the Taliban returned to power in Kabul last weekend. After the US invastion in 2001, weeks after the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban withdrew and many of its fighters took refuge in neighbouring Pakistan.

So, what has changed in the last 20 years? What happens next? And, how will the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan impact India? Take a look:

Afghanistan crisis, Kabul news, Kabul, Afghanistan Taliban, Taliban takeover, Taliban news, Indian Express Afghanistan crisis: What prompted the US invasion in 2001? Afghanistan crisis, Kabul news, Kabul, Afghanistan Taliban, Taliban takeover, Taliban news, Indian Express How did the US invasion affect Afghanistan and the Taliban? Afghanistan crisis, Kabul news, Kabul, Afghanistan Taliban, Taliban takeover, Taliban news, Indian Express Taliban in Afghanistan: What changed between 2001 and 2021? Afghanistan crisis, Kabul news, Kabul, Afghanistan Taliban, Taliban takeover, Taliban news, Indian Express Afghanistan crisis: What next? Afghanistan crisis, Kabul news, Kabul, Afghanistan Taliban, Taliban takeover, Taliban news, Indian Express How is India impacted by the Taliban in Afghanistan?

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Climate Code Red |A Quixplained on the IPCC report 2021

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Aug 21: Latest News

Advertisement