Taliban across 20 years: A Quixplained on the Afghanistan crisis

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Two decades after they were driven out, the Taliban returned to power in Kabul last weekend. After the US invastion in 2001, weeks after the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban withdrew and many of its fighters took refuge in neighbouring Pakistan.
So, what has changed in the last 20 years? What happens next? And, how will the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan impact India? Take a look:
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.