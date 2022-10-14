The question of sanction under UAPA: why Bombay HC has acquitted G N Saibaba

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Friday (October 14) set aside the conviction of former professor of Delhi University, G N Saibaba, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 by the sessions court in Gadchiroli on allegations that he had links with the banned organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The High Court on Friday set aside the lower court’s order against Saibaba and five others, observing that the proceedings in the trial were “null and void” in the absence of a valid sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

What was the case against Saibaba and the other five convicts before the sessions court in Gadchiroli?

In 2013, the Gadchiroli Police claimed that they had received secret information that two men, Mahesh Tirki and Pandu Narote, were active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) and its front organisation, the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF).

It was alleged that Mahesh Tirki and Narote were abetting and assisting underground cadre of the banned group by providing information and material, and facilitating the travel and relocation of the members from one place to another.

They were arrested along with a third accused, Hem Mishra, on August 22, 2013. It was alleged that Mahesh Tirki and Narote were to escort Mishra to Murewada forest to meet Narmadakka, an alleged top operative of the CPI (Maoist).

The police claimed that Mishra was handed over a memory card wrapped in paper with instructions to deliver it to Narmadakka by Saibaba, who they alleged was an active member of the banned Maoist group.

Based on the interrogation of the three arrested accused — Mahesh Tirki, Narote, and Mishra — the police also arrested journalist Prashant Rahi, and a fifth accused named Vijay Tirki.

Saibaba, who was a professor of English at Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi University, was arrested subsequently on May 9, 2014. He was suspended from his position, and was subsequently dismissed from service in March 2021.

The allegations against these six accused were that they had hatched a criminal conspiracy to wage a war against the Government of India through unlawful activities by use of violence.

It was alleged that the accused, including Saibaba, had been found in possession of documents and electronic gadgets containing Maoist literature, letters and correspondence between members, pamphlets, and audio-video clips of meetings of the banned organisation.

What did the trial court say in 2017?

On March 7, 2017, the court found all six accused guilty under charges including unlawful activities, conspiracy, membership and support of terrorist gang under the UAPA, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

Five of the accused — barring Vijay Tirki — were sentenced to maximum punishment under these sections, life imprisonment. Vijay was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

During the trial, 23 witnesses were examined and heavy reliance was placed on the seizures made from the accused, including during the house search of Saibaba in 2014.

The court said that although wheelchair-bound Saibaba was 90 per cent disabled, it was no ground to show him leniency as he is “mentally fit” and is a “think tank and high-profile leader” of CPI (Maoist). The court said that it was proved by the prosecution that the accused were in possession of documents which showed their links with CPI (Maoist) and RDF.

The defence lawyers of the accused had submitted that the sanctioning authorities — additional chief secretaries in the Home Department — had not applied their mind while granting sanction to prosecute the six accused under UAPA. But the court rejected this defence, and said that all investigation papers had been considered before the decision to prosecute was taken.

Saibaba’s lawyers also argued that the sanction against him was taken only after charges had been framed against him, and one witness had been examined. But again, the court said that this was not sufficient ground to vitiate the trial, as the witness had been recalled and examined afresh, and thereafter, all witnesses had been examined in Saibaba’s presence.

Why is sanction required under UAPA?

Section 45(1) of the UAPA states that no court shall take cognizance of any offence under UAPA without the previous sanction of the central or state government, or any officer authorised by it.

Section 45(2) requires the sanction for prosecution to be given within a prescribed time only after considering the report by the authority. The authority is expected to make an independent review of the evidence gathered by the investigation agency and then make a recommendation to the government for the sanction.

The High Court in its judgment on Friday dealt in detail with the legislative intent of the makers of the law in inserting the requirement of a sanction to prosecute accused under UAPA.

Given the backdrop of the much criticised and now repealed anti-terror laws including TADA and POTA, the amendments made to UAPA in 2004 reflected the concerns of misuse while not compromising on the fight against terrorism.

The court said that the legislative intent was to have an independent authority review the entire evidence.

In this case, the investigators sent the evidence to the Directorate of Prosecution for an independent review. The Directorate had to then give its recommendation to the state government on whether there were grounds to grant a sanction to prosecute the accused.

So what did the High Court say while setting aside the trial court’s order?

The Division Bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare in their 101-page judgment said that they were refraining from dealing with the merits of the case, but were considering the point of invalidity and absence of sanction under UAPA.

The court dealt with the two sanctions granted by the state government in detail. The first sanction was received on February 15, 2014 against the five accused arrested in 2013. The second sanction — to prosecute Saibaba — was received on April 6, 2015.

On the first sanction, the court said the Directorate of Prosecution had in its recommendation for sanction to prosecute the accused, only noted that it had gone through the copy of the FIR, panchnama, and relevant documents while recommending that a prima facie case was made out. But it had given no reasoning — and the court said that sanction is not a “ritualistic formality”.

“Sanction serves the salutary object of providing safeguard to the accused from unwarranted prosecution and the agony and trauma of trial, and in the context of the stringent provisions of the UAPA, is an integral facet of due process of law,” the court said.

The report by the Directorate “was nothing more than a communication conveying the conclusion in the form of a recommendation”, it said — and stood on the same footing as the absence of a report.

About the second sanction against Saibaba, the court noted that the court had taken cognizance of the offence, framed charges, and examined the first witness without a sanction in place. The sanction was received only on April 6, 2015, while charges were framed in February 2015.

While the prosecution argued that the invalidity or absence of a sanction is a “curable” defect and should not lead to an acquittal or discharge, the court did not agree. It said that every safeguard, however miniscule, legislatively provided to the accused, must be “zealously protected”.