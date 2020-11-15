Explained: New quarantine rules for international passengers in Karnataka

Those returning from other countries to the state, including at Bengaluru, can seek exemption from mandatory home quarantine on furnishing a Covid-19 negative certificate. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With Karnataka seeing a drop in coronavirus cases since mid-October and more pandemic related restrictions being lifted, the state government has decided to simplify quarantine rules for international passengers arriving in the state. Now, those returning from other countries to the state, including at Bengaluru, can seek exemption from mandatory home quarantine on furnishing a Covid-19 negative certificate.

Currently, what are the quarantine rules for international passengers in Karnataka?

Mandatory institution/home quarantine for international passengers arriving in Karnataka was put in place in mid-March when coronavirus cases were detected among those returning from overseas. However, rules have been updated based on the situation on a regular interval.

As per the latest quarantine protocol issued by the Health Commissioner, all international passengers entering the state will have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. However, they can be exempted from the same if they are asymptomatic and by submitting a negative RT-PCR report for a test done 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal at https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration. Further, an undertaking should be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the portal that they would abide by the decision of an appropriate government authority to undergo facility or home quarantine, or self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, as warranted.

Can passengers without negative Covid-19 test reports get exempted from quarantine?

Not everyone. Those wishing to seek exemption from home quarantine should undertake RT-PCR testing at the facility available at airports and should obtain a Covid-19 negative test report. However, this can be done only at airports which offer this facility. Else, it is mandatory to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Don’t miss from Explained | New study throws light on long-distance airborne dispersal of SARS-CoV-2

If tested negative on all tests, the passenger will be advised to seek medical consultation and self-monitor health for 14 days. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) If tested negative on all tests, the passenger will be advised to seek medical consultation and self-monitor health for 14 days. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

What happens when a passenger is symptomatic on arrival?

If a passenger arriving from another country in Karnataka develops symptoms — fever, cough, cold, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, weakness, body ache, diarrhoea, difficulty in breathing, and others — he/she will be sent to a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) for Covid-19 testing. Three swabs will be collected from each person. If tested negative after the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), the results of the RT-PCR test will also be checked and the patient shall be shifted to a Covid hospital or for home isolation as per the instructions of the triage team.

If tested negative on all tests, the passenger will be advised to seek medical consultation and self-monitor health for 14 days. 📣 Click to follow Express Explained on Telegram

What is the rule for passengers of other states arriving in Karnataka?

International passengers of other states arriving in airports located in Karnataka will be allowed to go to their respective states if found asymptomatic on arrival. However, they will be advised to be in home quarantine after reaching their final destination.

On the other hand, if they are symptomatic on arrival, mandatory testing by collecting three swabs and consequent protocol will be followed.

Is Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for those taking domestic connecting flights?

As per the general rules applicable to all international passengers arriving in any airport in India, a negative report after an RT-PCR Covid-19 test is mandatory to be allowed to take domestic connecting flights to reach the final destination.

Don’t miss from Explained | Masks, handwashing: how adults changed behaviour over time

A COVID-19 patient undergoes thermal screening in Bengaluru (PTI) A COVID-19 patient undergoes thermal screening in Bengaluru (PTI)

Are passengers arriving in emergency situations exempted?

Those arriving in Karnataka from another country after a death in the family, with serious illness, if pregnant, and/or for parents with children below the age of 10 will be exempted from quarantine rules. However, they wull have to self-monitor their health for 14 days and seek medical assistance if they develop symptoms.

Further, business travellers, short-term travellers, and students who are writing exams in Karnataka will be exempted from quarantine on furnishing a negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted 72 hours before travel.

Coronavirus Explained Structure of a protein that helps coronavirus replicate: which drugs can block it?

As second Covid-19 wave hits, should indoor dining be allowed when classrooms close?

Masks, handwashing: how adults changed behaviour over time Click here for more

Are Covid-19 tests conducted on arrival in Karnataka done free of cost?

No. The cost of all Covid-19 tests undertaken by international passengers, either at the airport or at the designated DCHC, will be borne by the passengers themselves, as per the guidelines issued by the Karnataka state government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd