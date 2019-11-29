QS Rankings: 8 Indian universities in Asia top 100, IIT Bombay 34th

The 96 Indian universities featured in the rankings include eight among the top 100, and 31 among the top 250. Of these 31, 18 dropped compared to last year, 12 gained ground and one remained stable. The 96 Indian universities featured in the rankings include eight among the top 100, and 31 among the top 250. Of these 31, 18 dropped compared to last year, 12 gained ground and one remained stable.

In the latest QS World University Rankings for Asia, 96 Indian institutions rank among 550 for the continent. Of the 96 Indian universities ranked, 20 are brand-new entries. Only Mainland China is more represented than India, with 118 featured universities.

While Mainland China has four in the top 10 this year, India does not yet have a university among the top 30. The 96 Indian universities featured in the rankings include eight among the top 100, and 31 among the top 250. Of these 31, 18 dropped compared to last year, 12 gained ground and one remained stable.

Read this story in Tamil

The best performing institution from India is IIT Bombay, which drops one place to 34th position. It is followed by IIT Delhi at 43rd place and IIT Madras at 50th.

The QS Rankings use a methodology based on 11 metrics. IIT Bombay is the best Indian university in the ‘Academic Reputation’ indicator, which utilises the insights of over 94,000 academics regarding university quality. It ranks 32nd in Asia in this dimension. IIT Delhi (34th) and the University of Delhi (50th) are next.

India top 20 (Asia ranks) India top 20 (Asia ranks)

In the ‘Employer Reputation’ indicator, which utilises the insights of over 44,000 employers regarding the quality of a university’s graduates, IIT Bombay ranks 21st in Asia. There are four other Indian universities among the top 50 (IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, University of Delhi and IIT Kharagpur).

India dominates the ‘Staff with PhD’ indicator with seven institutions achieving the perfect 100.00 score and raking No. 1 tied in this metric. All seven are IITs — Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Patna, and Ropar.

Asia top 10 Asia top 10

In the research indicators, India boasts five universities among the top 50 in the ‘Citations per Paper’ metric, and six among the top 50 in the ‘Papers per Faculty’ metric.

The National University of Singapore is ranked Asia’s best for the second consecutive year. It is followed by Nanyang Technological University, which has risen from 3rd to 2nd; and the University of Hong Kong.

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said in a statement: “The Indian higher education system has grown exponentially over the past decade. The number of universities has nearly doubled, and the number of colleges has grown by 50 per cent. The sheer scale of this development is awe-inspiring. Nevertheless, the domestic demand for tertiary education of its young population — which is estimated to become the world’s largest by 2030 — is growing more rapidly than the expanded provision.”

Don’t miss from Explained: How Sebi’s new default disclosure norm works

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App