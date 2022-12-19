Punjabi singer’s home searched by IT: Met Kanwar Grewal, who wrote songs for the farmers’ protest

The Mohali home of Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal was searched by the Income Tax department Monday. Grewal had been very active during the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi last year, releasing protest songs, preparing langar at the site and also addressing gatherings.

The lyrics of his songs have attracted controversy several times.

Who is Kanwar Grewal?

Kanwar Grewal, 38, is a popular Sufi singer and lyricist. Grewal was born in a Jatt Sikh farmer family in village Mehma Sawai, district Bathinda. He did his graduation from SBC College, Kotkapura, and post graduation from Punjabi University, Patiala. Grewal started learning music when he was in Class 6, and his performances, focusing on Punjab’s heritage, became popular when he was still in school.

His entry into the music industry

Grewal’s first music album ‘Akhan’, which came out in 2013, was an instant hit. His second, ‘Jogi Nath’, was also well-received. The singer made his debut in the Punjabi film industry through his song ‘Faqeera’, in the blockbuster film Ardaas in 2016. The same year he got married to Karamjit Kaur of Muktsar Sahib.

In 2018, he received a certificate of appreciation for contribution to the promotion of Punjabi language from the province of British Columbia in Canada. The same year, he got the jury choice award for the best Punjabi singer in the Punjabi music industry, and in 2020, the best Sufi singer award.

Kanwar Grewal’s role in farmer agitation

Kanwar Grewal could be actively seen in the farmer’s agitation against the three contentious farm laws. From August 2020 till February 2021, he released 10 protest songs. The first one, ‘Eko hi bana’, was released on August 21, 2020. His biggest hit was ‘Pecha’, which he sang along with Harf Cheema. That song was released on November 21, 2020, days before the Delhi Chalo call of farmers. The song, which went “Kichh le jatta kicchh tayari pecha pe gaya centre naal (Come on farmer, make all arrangements for marching on. This is a direct confrontation with the Centre)”, became an anthem of sorts for the farmers marching to New Delhi. ‘Itihaas’, ‘Zwaani Zindabaad’, ‘Bebe Bapu da khiyaal’, ‘Aakhree faisla’, ‘Jitega Punjab’ were some of his other songs.

Controversies

On October 10, 2020, Grewal had released ‘Ailaan’, when the protest against the farm laws was confined to Punjab. The song stated, ‘Tenu Dilli eh ekath pareshaan karega par faslan da faisala Kisan karega (Delhi this gathering will bother you but the decision about pricing of crops will be taken by the farmer).”

‘Ailaan’ was pulled down from YouTube in February 2021 on the directions of the Union government. However, by then, it had already touched 6 million views. Two days after the pulling down of this song, Grewal came out with another protest song, ‘Ailaan fer taun (proclamation once again)’. In this song, he sang, “Eh Chardi Kalan de geet gaande rahenge, jehre dar gaye ne ban karwande rehenge (they will keep on singing songs of high spirits, the ones who are frightened will keep on getting them banned.”

Grewal at that time had told The Indian Express that he would come out with another song if this one was banned too.

In July 2022, Grewal released his song ‘Rihai’, in which he sang “tussi saadi kaum de khilaaf chal rahe ho (you are walking against our community)”. The song’s theme was “assi bandi Singhan di rihai mang rahe Haan (we are demanding release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their jail terms)”. This song was also taken down from YouTube soon after its release following a legal complaint. Shiromani Akali Dal had condemned the Centre for this, as the SAD too talks about release of Sikh prisoners. However, this song is available on YouTube again now.

Grewal’s presence in the Kisan andolan

Much before the morcha went to Delhi, Grewal had participated in several gatherings in urban as well as rural areas to talk in support of farmers and their fight against the three farm laws. He himself reached Delhi’s borders on November 26, 2020, and regularly released video messages showing him preparing langar with the farmers or interacting with them. Most of his songs on farmer protests were shot at Delhi borders.

Even now, farmers play his songs in their dharnas being organised against the AAP government. Farmers call him a revolutionary singer who boldly supported their agitation from the front.