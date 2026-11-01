Why Punjab is reviving decades-old disputes over sharing river waters

As Punjab completes 60 years since its reorganisation (Foundation Day) on Sunday (November 1), its long-running disputes over river waters have returned to the centre of state politics, with the government seeking to reopen decades-old sharing arrangements.

The issue gained fresh momentum on Tuesday (October 27), when the Punjab Assembly passed five resolutions seeking an equitable share in Yamuna waters; Rs 1.44 lakh crore in royalty from Rajasthan for the use of Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas waters; control over key headworks; repeal of the Dam Safety Act, 2021; and projects to utilise Ravi waters flowing towards Pakistan.

The move followed a written assurance given by the state government to protesting farmers on September 7, after a weeklong protest near Chandigarh. The government had assured them that it would convene a special Assembly session; seek a review or repeal of Sections 78, 79, and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966; and revisit existing water-sharing agreements, including Punjab’s claims based on riparian principles.

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These resolutions bring into focus a dispute rooted in the division of undivided Punjab’s Ravi-Beas waters, which became more complex after Haryana was carved out in 1966. Why does Punjab believe it was denied a fair share, what is the basis of its claims, and how far can the Assembly resolutions take them?

How were Ravi-Beas waters divided before Punjab was reorganised?

In January 1955, an estimated 15.85 million acre-feet (MAF) of surplus Ravi-Beas waters was allocated: 8 MAF to Rajasthan, 7.2 MAF to undivided Punjab, including the erstwhile PEPSU (short for Patiala and East Punjab States Union, formed in 1948 by uniting eight princely states and merged into Punjab in 1956), and 0.65 MAF to Jammu and Kashmir. One acre-foot constitutes an enormous volume of water — equivalent to an entire football field flooded exactly one foot deep.

This allocation was linked to the Centre’s efforts to strengthen India’s water-utilisation claims ahead of the Indus Waters Treaty negotiations with Pakistan, said Kuldip Singh, former head of the Department of Political Science at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and author of Punjab River Waters Dispute in South Asia: Historical Legacies, Political Competition, and Peasant Interests.

He said Rajasthan was given a larger share in the national interest. He pointed out that, in terms of basin geography, 16% of the Indus drainage area lies in Punjab, compared with 3% in Haryana and 5% in Rajasthan. He argues that Rajasthan’s 8 MAF allocation was a strategic arrangement to demonstrate India’s planned use of the eastern rivers’ waters.

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However, even after the 1960 treaty gave India rights over the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas, the allocation of Ravi-Beas waters was not revised to reflect basin geography. He argues that Punjab should have received a larger share in view of its share of the basin area.

What changed when Haryana was created in 1966?

On November 1, 1966, Punjab was reorganised and Haryana was created. Section 78 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act provided for the states to reach an agreement on water sharing within two years. If they failed, the Centre could decide their respective shares through an order. Sections 79 and 80 dealt with the Bhakra Management Board and construction of the Beas Project, providing the framework for managing these projects after reorganisation.

After 10 years without an agreement, the Centre issued a 1976 order under Section 78, allocating 3.5 MAF each to Haryana and Punjab and recommending 0.08 MAF for Delhi. Citing Haryana’s arid, drought-prone areas, lower irrigation development and limited alternative water sources, it said Punjab would receive its full 3.5 MAF once further conservation works on the Ravi were completed.

The 1981 Tripartite Agreement among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan revised the allocation of 17.17 MAF: Punjab received 4.22 MAF, Haryana 3.5 MAF, Rajasthan 8.6 MAF, Jammu and Kashmir 0.65 MAF, and Delhi 0.2 MAF. The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal was to carry Haryana’s share.

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The agreement triggered strong opposition in Punjab. The Akali Dal launched the “Nehar Roko Morcha” at Kapuri (in Patiala district) in April 1982, and the dispute later became part of the “Dharam Yudh Morcha”.

Following the 1985 Rajiv-Longowal Accord, the Eradi Tribunal was constituted in 1986. This was an inter-state water dispute tribunal set up on April 2, 1986, to re-verify and reassess the availability and sharing of Ravi-Beas river waters among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge V Balakrishna Eradi.

Its January 1987 report recommended 5 MAF for Punjab and 3.83 MAF for Haryana, while retaining Rajasthan’s 8.6 MAF and the other allocations. It did not resolve the dispute: the SYL canal remained unfinished and water sharing continued to be contested.

Why is the Punjab Assembly seeking repeal of Sections 78, 79, and 80?

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The Punjab Reorganisation Act is a Central law. Punjab can ask Parliament to amend or repeal these provisions, or challenge them in a competent court on constitutional grounds.

In 2004, the Amarinder Singh-led government passed the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act to end the 1981 agreement and other Ravi-Beas arrangements. The matter went to the Supreme Court. In its advisory opinion on November 10, 2016, the court held the state law constitutionally invalid, ruling that Punjab could neither unilaterally terminate the 1981 agreement nor nullify the court’s earlier SYL decree.

The point where water of Bhakra Canal (left) is released to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal on the Punjab-Haryana border. Photo: Express The point where water of Bhakra Canal (left) is released to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal on the Punjab-Haryana border. Photo: Express

“Such resolutions have no weightage when even a Bill passed in 2004 was declared null and void,” Kuldip Singh said, adding that these were merely political statements.

Can Punjab claim Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan?

Punjab’s claim is based on a historical arrangement under which the princely state of Bikaner, now part of Rajasthan, received Sutlej water through the Gang Canal — also known as the Bikaner Canal — from the Ferozepur headworks. Under an arrangement dating back to 1920, Bikaner paid charges based on water use and the area irrigated, Singh said. Punjab now seeks Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan.

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However, Singh said there is no general provision in the Constitution or Indian water laws that allows one state to charge another royalty simply because an inter-state river or the infrastructure carrying its water lies within its territory.

More in Explained | Why Punjab CM wants Rajasthan to pay Rs 1.44 lakh crore for water used since 1960

Section 7 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, bars a state from imposing a seigniorage, additional rate or fee on another state merely because works for the conservation, regulation or use of an inter-state river have been constructed within its territory. This makes Punjab’s royalty demand legally difficult.

Does Punjab have a valid claim to Yamuna waters?

Kuldip Singh considers Punjab’s claim valid. The state argues that the Yamuna flowed through parts of undivided Punjab before the 1966 reorganisation, but Punjab was excluded from subsequent water-sharing arrangements. It points out that Haryana currently gets nearly 6 MAF of Yamuna water, arguing that Punjab should have received half of this share.

Punjab points to a March 12, 1954, agreement between undivided Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and the 1972 Irrigation Commission report. It was not among the states that signed the May 12, 1994, memorandum of understanding on Yamuna waters. In April 2025, it wrote to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry seeking a tribunal to examine its claim.

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Singh said Punjab feels it was unfairly excluded from the Yamuna arrangement, given that the river flowed through undivided Punjab and that Punjab accounts for a larger share of the Indus basin area. He argues that Punjab’s share of river waters doesn’t reflect its share of the basin.