Why Punjab’s paddy dwarfing disease keeps returning, and what farmers can do for prevention

As Punjab prepares for the paddy sowing season, agricultural scientists are again cautioning farmers about the recurring threat of rice dwarfing disease, linked to the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus.

First reported in Punjab in 2022, it affected thousands of hectares and resurfaced in several districts last year, particularly in parts of Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Many farmers suffered massive crop losses, which also matters in terms of Punjab’s standing as one of India’s top rice-producing states.

What makes the disease especially dangerous is that by the time clear symptoms appear in paddy fields — usually around one month after transplantation — farmers have almost no time to re-transplant the crop. Agricultural experts say this is why monitoring must begin right from the nursery stage, where the virus-carrying insect first attacks young plants.

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana has intensified awareness drives and village-level camps to educate farmers about early detection, insect monitoring and preventive management as the only effective strategy.

Why is the dwarfing disease returning in Punjab’s paddy belt?

Experts say the white-backed plant hopper is the insect vector responsible for transmitting the virus from infected plants to healthy crops. The transmission happens in a persistent propagative manner, meaning that once the insect acquires the virus, it remains capable of spreading it throughout its life cycle.

Scientists say the insect survives not only in paddy fields but also on alternate grassy hosts and plants between cropping seasons, aiding the disease in reappearing. Continuous paddy cultivation over large areas and the presence of weeds near fields and water channels further increase the risk of disease spread.

Infected plants usually become stunted, with narrow and pointed leaves and shallow root systems. Plant height may be reduced to half or even one-third of healthy plants, depending upon the stage at which infection occurs. In severe infections, grain formation becomes poor or completely absent, leading to major yield losses. Some plants may also show wilting symptoms and dry prematurely.

Why are experts stressing early monitoring?

Story continues below this ad

Dr Mandeep Singh Hunjan, principal plant bacteriologist in the department of plant pathology, PAU, told The Indian Express that the insect first attacks the rice crop during the nursery stage and may damage the crop even after transplantation.

He stated that many farmers wait for visible dwarfing symptoms in the main field, but by then, the infection has often already spread. Therefore, scientists recommend regularly inspecting nurseries and fields in the early growth stages and maintaining proper field hygiene by removing alternate grassy hosts and weeds from bunds and water channels.

PAU experts warn that once the virus enters the plant, there is no direct curative treatment available. This makes prevention and early vector control the only effective strategy.

How can farmers identify the insect and infected plants?

During field inspection, a few plants should be gently tilted and tapped two to three times near the base. If white-backed plant hoppers are seen floating on the water surface, it indicates infestation and immediate control measures are required, said experts.

Story continues below this ad

For monitoring insect activity, experts also recommend using yellow-light (bulb) traps near nursery areas and fields during nighttime to attract the insect. After detection, PAU-recommended insecticides can be sprayed.

The younger insects initially appear cottony white to pale yellow and gradually become darker grey or blackish-white as they mature. Adult insects are slender and wedge-shaped, measuring about 3 mm in length. They are yellowish-brown to dark brown in colour and can be identified by a distinct white band on the upper side of the body and a black spot on the hind portion of the wings.

The insect completes its life cycle within about 15 to 25 days under favourable conditions.

Does the timing of sowing or transplantation matter in controlling the disease?

Story continues below this ad

Yes. Experts say it can play an important role in reducing disease risk.

Agricultural scientists advise farmers to follow the officially recommended sowing schedule, which is between June 20 and 25, and avoid unnecessarily early sowing. Early nurseries remain exposed for a longer duration to favourable conditions for insect multiplication, increasing chances of virus transmission.

How badly has the disease affected farmers in Punjab in previous years?

Many farmers had reported that, against the normal paddy yield of around 30 to 32 quintals per acre, severely affected fields produced barely one or two quintals in some cases due to the disease. Several infected plants remained stunted, failed to form grain and eventually dried up.

Story continues below this ad

The losses severely affected farmers’ livelihoods because by the time symptoms became clearly visible, they could neither save the standing crop nor re-transplant fresh paddy due to the shortage of time during the paddy season, said Dr TS Riar, additional director of communications, PAU.