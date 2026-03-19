Why Punjab CM wants Rajasthan to pay Rs 1.44 lakh crore for water used since 1960

Punjab-Rajasthan water sharing: Bhagwant Mann's claim has reopened a layered dispute spanning colonial-era agreements, post-Independence policy, and present-day water stress.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 05:40 PM IST
Punjab CMPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during a press conference, in Chandigarh. (@BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said his government will seek Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan for drawing 18,000 cusecs of water since 1960 without payment. He has argued that an older, pre-Independence agreement required Rajasthan to pay for this water and called for its review. The statement has revived a long-running and complex dispute over river waters, historical agreements and inter-state allocations.

What is the 1920 agreement the Punjab CM is referring to?

The reference is to an arrangement in the 1920s between the princely state of Bikaner and undivided Punjab under British rule. Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner secured water from the Sutlej through what came to be known as the Gang (or Bikaner) Canal, originating at the Ferozepur headworks.

Under this arrangement, Bikaner paid Punjab a royalty or usage charge, typically linked to irrigated acreage. This was essentially a commercial agreement between a princely state and the colonial administration, with payments continuing till around 1960.

How did things change in 1960 with the Indus Waters Treaty?

The signing of the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan marked a structural shift. The treaty gave India full control over the eastern rivers, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, for “unrestricted use”.

This allowed India to reallocate internal water distribution. Large post-Independence projects such as the Harike Barrage and the Rajasthan Canal (later the Indira Gandhi Canal) were developed to divert water to arid regions.

According to former chief engineer, canals, Punjab, Amarjit Singh Dullet, this also marked the point when the earlier royalty-based system was discontinued. Water sharing began to be treated as an inter-state allocation within India, not a paid arrangement, and Rajasthan stopped making payments.

What changed in 1981 under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi?

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In 1981, a tripartite agreement was signed between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, all ruled by Congress governments, with the backing of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

This agreement reallocated Ravi-Beas waters based on an estimated availability of 17.17 million acre feet (MAF). Rajasthan was allocated 8.6 MAF, the largest share, despite being a non-riparian state.

The allocation formalised Rajasthan’s entitlement and supported the expansion of the Indira Gandhi Canal system, which carries water from the Harike Barrage in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab deep into the Thar desert.

Did Punjab ever revoke these agreements? Did it target Rajasthan?

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In 2004, under then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab enacted the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, seeking to scrap water-sharing agreements.

However, while the law appeared sweeping, it protected “existing utilisation”. In practice, this meant that ongoing supplies, particularly to Rajasthan through established canal systems, were not disrupted. This Act was aimed largely at the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal (SYL), which has been stalled for decades due to the long-standing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

In 2016, the Supreme Court held that a state cannot unilaterally terminate inter-state agreements, effectively restoring the earlier legal framework.

What has changed in river water availability since then?

The original allocations were based on assumptions of “surplus” water that have since weakened. Estimates of available Ravi-Beas waters have declined over time, while Punjab’s groundwater has sharply depleted due to intensive agriculture. As per the Central Ground Water Board assessment for 2024-25, Punjab has the highest groundwater extraction rate in India at 156.36% of the annual extractable resource, far above the national average of 60.63%.

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At the same time, canal systems within Punjab have not always operated at full capacity, while Rajasthan’s canal network has expanded significantly, drawing large volumes consistently.

Of late, however, the state claims that canal irrigation coverage has surged dramatically: From about 26.5% (around 20-26 lakh acres) of cultivable land receiving canal water in March/April 2022, it reached 78% (approximately 58 lakh acres) late 2025 .

This has led to a situation where historical allocations remain largely fixed, even as hydrological realities have changed.

Technically, what is Punjab’s argument against Rajasthan?

Punjab’s core argument rests on the riparian principle: that states through which rivers flow should have primary rights over their waters.

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Rajasthan does not lie in the basin of the Ravi, Beas or Sutlej, making it a non-riparian state. Punjab argues that allocating a larger share to such a state, especially in a water-stressed scenario, is inequitable.

The state is also now framing the issue in economic terms, suggesting that long-term diversion has imposed a measurable cost.

What explains the CM’s statement now?

The timing appears driven by multiple factors. Punjab is facing acute groundwater depletion and rising concerns over water sustainability. At the same time, there is renewed national focus on river management, including developments linked to the Indus system.

Politically, quantifying the claim at Rs 1.44 lakh crore turns a historical grievance into a concrete demand, potentially strengthening Punjab’s negotiating position with both Rajasthan and the Centre.

What is the way out?

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Former special chief secretary of Punjab, KBS Sidhu, says any claim for compensation or revision of allocations would have to be pursued through constitutional mechanisms.

Punjab could move the Supreme Court under its original jurisdiction in inter-state disputes or press its case before the Ravi-Beas Tribunal, which has been pending for decades.

At a broader level, a resolution would likely require revisiting allocations based on current data, balancing riparian rights with national priorities, and negotiating a politically viable settlement among states.

For now, the Chief Minister’s statement has reopened a layered dispute, one that spans colonial-era agreements, post-Independence policy, and present-day water stress.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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