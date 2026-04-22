PMB Connect: How an app aims to be Punjab’s one-stop digital platform for agricultural community

At a time when Punjab’s mandi system is under pressure due to high arrivals, storage constraints and longstanding concerns over transparency, the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) on Tuesday launched the “PMB Connect” mobile application, marking a significant step towards digitising the state’s agricultural marketing ecosystem. The app, launched by Harchand Singh Barsat, chairman of PMB, aims to bring farmers, arhatiyas, market committees, and officials onto a single digital platform.

The move builds upon Punjab’s earlier initiative in 2022, when it became the first state in the country to digitise J-Forms through WhatsApp, but now expands the scope to a full-fledged, real-time service system. J-Forms are the official sale receipts issued to farmers when they sell their produce in mandis.

What does PMB Connect aim to achieve and what impact will it have on the overall mandi system? Here’s what to know.

One-stop interface

PMB Connect is designed as a one-stop digital interface for all mandi-related services. It eliminates fragmentation in the system by integrating multiple stakeholders and services into a single platform. By reducing paperwork, minimising human interface in routine processes, and enabling faster decision-making by providing real-time data access, it aims to fill the gap between field-level operations and administrative monitoring.

The need for such a platform has been felt for years, as farmers often had to depend on commission agents or make repeated visits to mandi offices for basic documents and information. Delays in verification, lack of record accessibility, and manual processes have also been major bottlenecks, especially during peak procurement seasons.

J-Forms are critical for establishing proof of income, availing crop loans, filing income tax returns, and even supporting visa applications for family members. While digitisation began in 2022, access was limited to WhatsApp.

With PMB Connect, farmers can now access all their present and past J-Forms in one place. They can view, download and share them anytime, removing the risk of document loss and reducing dependency on arhatiyas. Importantly, even farmers without smartphones can log in using another device, making the system more inclusive. The app is available on Google Play Store.

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Improving efficiency, curbing illegal inflow

For commission agents, the app offers quick access to licence-related information such as validity, renewal status and records, reducing administrative delays. For officials, it enables real-time verification of licence holders, monitoring of crop arrivals and tracking procurement and lifting operations.

Field staff can upload daily reports directly from the ground, which would speed up data transmission and ensure that officials at headquarters receive timely and accurate updates. Such real-time flow of information would be crucial during high-volume procurement periods.

One of the app’s most significant aspects is its potential to curb the alleged inflow of crops from other states into Punjab mandis for sale at minimum support price (MSP). Reportedly, produce from neighbouring states like Haryana — and even from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan — is brought into Punjab at lower prices where MSP procurement is more robust.

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With the new system, officials stationed at interstate borders and mandis can verify such movement instantly. They can check in real time whether the produce is linked to a registered Punjab farmer or a valid licence holder. With just one click, they can access transaction and licence details to determine the authenticity and origin of the crop.

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This reduces the scope for misuse of the MSP system and strengthens regulatory oversight. It also empowers field staff to act quickly without relying on manual verification processes, said Jatinder Singh Bhangu, PMB’s engineer-in-chief.

Impact on transparency and overall mandi system

The digitisation of records and processes is expected to enhance transparency and accountability. By reducing manual intervention and middlemen dependency, PMB Connect ensures that data is recorded and accessed in a standardised and tamper-resistant manner. It will help in better tracking of procurement, payments and lifting operations, while also enabling quicker grievance redressal.

According to Barsat, this could lead to a more efficient and farmer-friendly mandi system over time, particularly during peak procurement seasons when delays and disputes are most common.

“As Punjab continues to handle one of the largest procurement operations in the country, the success of this initiative will depend on its implementation at the ground level, awareness among users, and consistent usage by both officials and farmers. If effectively executed, it has the potential to not only simplify processes but also address deeper structural issues in the state’s agricultural marketing system,” a senior PMB officer said.