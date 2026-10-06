Punjab is among India’s top grain producers. So why is it unable to store it?

The immediate concern is that the backlog is carrying forward: old stocks are not moving out while new paddy continues arriving. (Express photo)

With paddy harvesting now underway in Punjab, the state’s grain storage problems are again in focus.

This season’s crop has begun arriving even as stocks from the previous procurement season remain to be fully cleared, leaving the state to potentially manage fresh arrivals alongside a backlog.

The procurement chain normally begins with government agencies purchasing paddy, which is stored in rice mills for custom milling to prepare it for sale in the market. Milled rice is then delivered to government agencies and forms part of the central pool.

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The Centre has extended the deadline for delivery of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from the 2025-26 crop season to November 30 — after the 2026-27 procurement season would have ended. Two cycles are thus overlapping: 6 lakh tonnes (LT) of old paddy is still being milled and rice delivered to the government, while fresh paddy is arriving in mandis and being allotted to mills.