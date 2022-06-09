Punjab’s first excise policy: Why tipplers choose ‘desi’ over beer, IMFL

In a bid to register a revenue jump of at least 40 per cent from liquor, the Punjab government has allowed the sale of unlimited quota of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), which could lead to both types of liquor getting cheaper in the state. There is, however, a minimum quota on Punjab Made Liquor (PML).

The Indian Express explains what sells the most in Punjab and how much the revenue has grown in the past years. Excerpts:

How much liquor did Punjabis consume in 2021-22 fiscal?

During the last fiscal, Punjabis consumed 27.5 crore bottles of Beer, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Punjab Medium Liquor (PML). This is against 2.96 crore population of the state.

What is the most consumed liquor in Punjab?

Punjab’s tipplers swear by the desi (countrymade liquor) or Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) brands. During the last fiscal, as per the minimum quota under the excise policy, Punjabis consumed 18 crore bottles of (almost 66 per cent) of PML. As per theta available during last fiscal, 1.5 crore cases of PML were sold.

What about beer, IMFL?

During the last fiscal, the state residents consumed 4.75 crore bottles of Beer and 4.80 crore bottles of IMFL. Sources associated with liquor trade said that the Punjab’s tipplers did not like the low content of alcohol in Beer. That is why it was not the preferred choice. Since most of the liquor was consumed in rural areas, IMFL was also not the choice of village residents as it was higher priced compared to PML.

How is the choice of liquor associated with revenue from excise collections?

Since Beer, IMFL and Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) were more expensive than the PML, the excise duty collected on these kinds of liquor was more than PML. Since the consumption of countrymade liquor was more, the revenue earned from the sale was smaller.

How Punjab compares this consumption with neighbouring Haryana?

A functionary of the government said that in Haryana, the National Capital Region (NCR) contributed maximum to the sale of Beer, IMFL and IFL. This showed up in the revenues. While in Punjab most of the consumption was reported from rural areas.

What the new excise policy says

* The new excise policy garners revenue through licence fee, which is derived through e-tender/auction. The excise duty in IMFL, beer, IFL is kept at 1 per cent, the Cow cess and special licence fee has been subsumed in licence fee.

* To discourage illicit distillation from lahan , the department intends to introduce 40 degrees PML. It shall be in white colour and sold in 180 ML food grade plastic pouches. This liquor will be introduced at a very low price. This quota would however be over the Minimum Guaranteed Quota of PML.

* There is a wholesale vend of bhang allotted in Hoshiarpur district. Last fiscal it was allotted at annual fee of Rs 4.50 lakh. During current fiscal it will be granted at annual fee of Rs 5 lakh through draw of lots.

* Wine with alcoholic content of up to 18 per cent (v/v) shall be allowed against current practice of supplying wine with proof spirit exceeding 13 pc (v/v). This has been done after receiving various representations, policy says.