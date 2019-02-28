Punjab Land Preservation Bill: Move worries green activists, Gurgaon locals

Terming the amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) passed in the Vidhan Sabha as a “repeal” of the Act, environmentalists Wednesday expressed concern for the future of the Aravallis, which cover over 16,000 acres in Gurgaon and over 10,000 acres in Faridabad. They feel the land will now be exposed to mining and real estate development.

“With this amendment, the protection given to the Aravallis by the PLPA has been lifted, and this applies to all the land, regardless of whether it is owned by MCG, HUDA, or in Faridabad. The PLPA essentially implied that you cannot break the soil, which meant you could not start tilling or digging the land, but with this amendment, people can easily build and construct on this land,” said environmentalist Vijay Dhasmana.

Environmentalists predict that the hills between DLF Phase 1 and DLF 5 in Gurgaon, and Mangar Bani, are among the areas that will be affected, with “real estate companies” and “land sharks who have considerable land banks” benefiting.

The amendment will also legitimise several constructions that had earlier been declared illegal and were pending demolition, including Kant Enclave, which stands on 425 acres of land that was recognised as ‘forest’ by the Supreme Court last September, when it had ordered demolition of all structures constructed there after 1992.

Similarly, over 100 farmhouses and banquet halls, identified as built on forest land by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), will also become legitimised.

Reiterating this, environmental analyst Chetan Agarwal expressed concerns about the impact the amendment would have on the wildlife. “Wildlife habitat between Asola and Damdama will be threatened and destroyed on a massive scale, leading to extinction of local wildlife. After the ban on mining, the wildlife had returned to the Aravallis, and there were regular signs of leopards. Now they will be pushed out again,” he said.

Residents of Gurgaon have also protested against the amendment, with hundreds of people participating in a demonstration Sunday. Several residents had also met Haryana Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh earlier this month and expressed concerns. In an attempt to keep the pressure on authorities, residents said a series of meetings will be held in the city over the coming days to raise awareness.

Two such meetings were held on Wednesday, with residents holding placards and standing in ‘silent protest’ outside the HUDA City Centre Metro Station.