Goa property lease case: Why former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is under Vigilance Bureau scanner

Congress MP and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in New Delhi on December 27, 2025. Photo: Amit Mehra

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has sought a fresh government sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to launch a full probe and register an FIR in alleged corruption in leasing Punjab government land in Goa during Charanjit Singh Channi’s tenure as Chief Minister. Channi, a senior Congress leader, served as Punjab CM from September 2021 to March 2022 after replacing Amarinder Singh and is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar.

Here’s what to know about the case, the timeline of events, and why the Punjab government has granted a fresh nod to the probe.

Case background and allegations

The property in question is an eight-acre prime sea-facing plot owned by the Punjab Tourism Department in Goa. According to VB, it was leased to a private hotelier at a highly concessional rate of approximately Rs 1 lakh per month — far below market value, which the agency estimates runs into crores. VB claims this violated norms and caused a notional loss to the state exchequer.