Goa property lease case: Why former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is under Vigilance Bureau scanner

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has sought a fresh government sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to launch a full probe and register an FIR in alleged corruption in leasing Punjab government land in Goa during Charanjit Singh Channi’s tenure as Chief Minister. Channi, a senior Congress leader, served as Punjab CM from September 2021 to March 2022 after replacing Amarinder Singh and is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar.
Here’s what to know about the case, the timeline of events, and why the Punjab government has granted a fresh nod to the probe.
The property in question is an eight-acre prime sea-facing plot owned by the Punjab Tourism Department in Goa. According to VB, it was leased to a private hotelier at a highly concessional rate of approximately Rs 1 lakh per month — far below market value, which the agency estimates runs into crores. VB claims this violated norms and caused a notional loss to the state exchequer.
The deal allegedly took place during Channi’s tenure as CM. VB officials claim there were violations of norms and the land was leased at a throwaway rate while it is worth crores of rupees.
Timeline of events
September 2021-March 2022: Alleged lease executed during Channi’s tenure.
Early 2023: After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power, CM Bhagwant Mann ordered a preliminary inquiry. An IAS officer visited Goa and submitted a report highlighting anomalies, whereupon the matter was flagged.
June 2023: VB began a formal probe into the “anomalies” on Mann’s instructions.
On June 28, Mann announced in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that the lease was being cancelled. He publicly criticised it as leased at “throwaway prices”. No possession was ever handed over to the private party, and the cancellation prevented any ongoing revenue loss (or benefit).
July 2023: Channi appeared before VB and was questioned about the Goa property along with other matters. He defended the decision, stating the land had been idle since 1987 and that the lease finally started generating some income for the state. He claimed his government “saved at least 17 properties” from being sold off.
April 2026: VB formally seeks fresh government sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to launch a full probe and potentially register an FIR. The file has been forwarded to the Department of Parliamentary Affairs.
Why the ‘fresh nod’ from Punjab government
Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act requires prior approval from the competent authority (here, the Punjab government) before investigating or prosecuting a public servant for acts done in the discharge of official duties. This safeguard exists to prevent harassment of officials. VB has now sought this mandatory sanction after its preliminary findings.
The probe has not yet begun as it is pending government approval. If sanctioned, it could lead to an FIR against Channi and others involved.
Channi has dismissed the move as “political vendetta” by the AAP government. Channi has alleged that the AAP government in Punjab was trying to wipe out the Opposition by defaming senior leaders.