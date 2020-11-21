Quixplained: Why are trains not running in Punjab

Farmers sit at the Railway station at Phillaur in Jalandhar against the new farm laws (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Indian Railways insisted on Friday that services through Punjab would resume only after the state government provides an assurance of security to all trains. The unprecedented stoppage of all train services in Punjab completed its 56th day on Friday. A total 2,352 passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted since farmers began a protest in September against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — since they were passed by the Parliament.

The protesting farmers claim to have vacated all the tracks but says they will only allow goods trains to run. The Railways, however, has made it clear that it will either run both passengers and the goods trains or none at all.

