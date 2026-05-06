Why Punjab government is encouraging farmers to open farm stays

Farmers in Punjab who own as little as an acre of land can now set up farm stays on it under a new state government policy.

The Farm Stay Policy 2026 seeks to boost tourism, provide farmers with an additional source of income and strengthen the rural economy by reducing dependence on traditional crop cycles. Here’s what to know.

Punjab’s Farm Stay Policy

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday cleared the Farm Stay Policy, 2026 which seeks to promote experiential tourism in the state’s countryside by turning farms into comfortable stay options.

Such homestays, which have to be registered, will enjoy several incentives under the Punjab Tourism & Hospitality Policy, 2026. These include capital subsidy of up to 10% of eligible investment (maximum Rs 5 crore), 75% reimbursement of net state goods and services tax, financial support for energy and environment audits, and full reimbursement for quality and environmental certifications (up to Rs 20 lakh).