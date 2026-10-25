Punjab farm fires: Why two districts have seen most stubble burning incidents

Punjab has recorded 574 farm fires so far this season, with 414 of them (72%) concentrated in just two districts: Tarn Taran and Amritsar. As a result, the state’s northwestern Majha region — where these two districts are located — has emerged as Punjab’s biggest hotspot. Punjab is broadly divided into three regions: Majha in the northwest, Doaba in the northeast, and Malwa to the south.

The overall total, recorded between September 15 (when satellite-monitoring of incidents begins each year) and October 24 this year, is marginally higher than last year’s tally (561) for the corresponding period but substantially lower than the respective tally for 2024 (1,678). The numbers show that the sharp reduction recorded last year has largely held, despite a marginal increase this season.

Considering farm fires generally tend to peak in early November, what explains the early spike in such incidents? We explain.

Race to fit in a third crop

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Farmers in Punjab primarily grow paddy during the kharif season (from June to September through November) and wheat in the rabi season (from November to March-April). In Majha, however, harvesting begins earlier than in many other parts of the state because farmers grow short-duration paddy and Basmati rice varieties, including Pusa 1509. This early harvest frees up fields in September, allowing farmers to squeeze in a third crop of green peas or potatoes before preparing to sow wheat.

Experts at the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre and agriculture officials have identified several blocks where farmers grow green peas and potatoes after paddy harvesting. This includes Jandiala Guru, Tarsikka, Majitha, and Ajnala in Amritsar district, and Khadur Sahib and Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran. Thousands of hectares of land are under cultivation of peas, which is a 60-day crop and fits well between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing.

But it also leaves little time to clear fields without burning residue — the early spike is being linked to this. Experts at Punjab Agricultural University have also linked early farm fires in Majha to farmers preparing fields for green peas, potatoes, and other vegetables after harvesting short-duration paddy.

Although Majha might not remain at the top of the farm-fire tally by the time the harvesting season ends, Tarn Taran recorded the highest number of such incidents among Punjab’s districts — 696 out of the total 5,114.

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Why do Punjab’s farmers continue with stubble burning?

A senior Punjab Agriculture Department official, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that although stubble-management machinery was available, farmers trying to fit in a third crop often did not want to lose even a day arranging equipment and clearing their fields.

In some cases, the official said, farmers might consider hiring machinery more expensive than burning the residue. With vegetable sowing and the subsequent wheat crop to fit into a limited period, some farmers prioritise clearing their fields as quickly as possible.

Also read | 1 in 3 Punjab farmers burn stubble despite using special machines. New study answers why

The challenge, therefore, was not only to make machinery available but also to sensitise farmers to the health hazards of stubble burning, its contribution to air pollution and the environmental damage it causes, the official added.

This points to a gap between the availability of alternatives and farmers’ willingness or ability to use them within a tight crop calendar.

Infrastructure in place

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Punjab has expanded its crop-residue management infrastructure, with an estimated 1.25 lakh operational machines across the state. According to sources, both Amritsar and Tarn Taran have sufficient numbers of machines.

Also read | Parali solution may lie closer to the farm

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after visiting the two districts on October 9 and 10, also stressed timely access to machinery, farmer awareness, and coordination among farmers, aggregators, and industries that use baled paddy straw. Baled paddy straw — dry rice stalks left over after a paddy harvest that have been compressed and bound into rectangular or round bundles for easier storage and transport — are commonly used as livestock feed alongside other uses in agriculture.

Amritsar has set up a helpdesk to identify farmers needing machinery and facilitate its availability, sources said. These measures indicate that machinery and residue-use arrangements are in place.