Explained: Why the Ravidassia community has called for a Punjab Bandh today

There is tension in many parts of Punjab after the Delhi Development Authority demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidass Temple in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area on last Saturday on orders of the Supreme Court. After continuous protests, today there is a call for a Punjab Bandh which has hit normal life in many parts, especially the Doaba region.

Who gave the Punjab Bandh call and why?

Advertising

The All India Adi-Dharm Mission Khuralgarh Sahib and Sadhu Samaj Samperdaye, bodies that represent by people of the Ravidassia community, gave the Punjab Bandh call with support from local organisations and the Ravidassia community as well as some sections of the Valmiki Samaj. Both these organiations have a large base in Punjab, particularly the Doaba region. People of are angry over the dismantling of the temple built in 15th century on land allocated by the then emperor of Delhi, Sikander Lodhi. Guru Ravidas had spent three days at the place as per legend.

Why are the people of Ravidassia community angry?

The community claims they submitted a letter to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri last month regarding the matter which was then under sub judice. “This is an act of grave consequences and one which will not be forgotten easily by the Scheduled Castes community. A temple associated with our Guru has been demolished by the DDA under the orders of the court without even giving a though of the grave implications this decision would have on the law and order situation of the country,” the letter had said. The lamented that the care shown to handling the Ram Janam Bhumi issue has not been shown in this case.

Where is the main concentration of Ravidassia community in Punjab and which are the districts are primarily affected by this bandh?

Advertising

Dalit communities are a major chunk of the population in Doaba region of Punjab which includes Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts. Doaba has the highest Dalit population in the country with 38 per cent. It is also home of small and big Ravidassia deras, including the largest Dera Sach Khand Ballan in Jalandhar’s Ballan village. The Dera Ballan has a following of around 20 lakh people globally.

Dera Ballan has been working for the assertion of the Dalits and had even announced separate ‘Ravidassia’ religion in 2010. Earlier Ravidassia temples used to keep the Sikh religious book (Guru Granth Sahib) in their temples for worship, but now they have started keeping ‘Amritbani’, a religious books carrying the hymns of Guru Ravidass.

How is the state prepared for the bandh today?

The district administration of all the four districts of Doaba has closed schools and colleges. In Gurdaspur, all the government schools and colleges in municipal limits are closed while in Ludhiana several schools declared holiday on Tuesday. Even the Punjab School Board exam for Class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam scheduled

for Tuesday have been postponed. The police have deployed extra force at petrol pumps and commercial buildings apart from tightened patrolling across the region.

The protesters are expected to block NH-1 and disrupt daily activity in the markets. The protesters claimed they will observe the protest on the roads in a peaceful manner and will allow the movement of ambulances/ vehicles carrying the sick persons, fire brigade and hearse services only.

Is Congress government Supporting this Band because the demolition happened under BJP’s government at Delhi?

Punjab’s Congress government is supporting the community fully and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had constituted a five-member committee including cabinet Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Aruna Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and MLAs Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Sushil Kumar Rinku. The committee met religious and political representatives of the community to formulate a strategy to resolve the issue. They also visited Dera Ballan and met its head Sant Niranjan Das on Monday yesterday and appealed for peaceful protest.

The CM said if the community agrees the state government was ready to bear the entire expenses for the legal battle to rebuild the temple. He also talked to Union Minister Hardip Puri and sought the PM’s intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, the committee has passed a unanimous resolution condemning the demolition as an inhuman and heinous incident. The resolution also pledged to wage a peaceful battle for regaining the land for the temple and its reconstruction.