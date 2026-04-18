Pune fighter jet incident: What we know about the undercarriage failure, why this IAF base is critical

An Indian Air Force fighter jet suffered an undercarriage failure while landing at Pune airport on the night of April 17, leaving the runway unusable for more than nine hours and disrupting both military and civilian operations.

The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational.

All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 18, 2026

The aircraft was cleared from the runway around 5.45 am. The runway has since been declared fit for operations. Departures resumed from 7.30 am and arrivals from 8 am, officials said.

IAF said in the morning, “All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner.” It said that the runway became operational at 8 am. Airport authorities said that in total, 46 arrivals and 52 departures were cancelled across airlines — with IndiGo accounting for 34 arrivals and 38 departures, Air India three arrivals and three departures, SpiceJet two arrivals and three departures, Akasa Air two arrivals and three departures, and Air India Express five arrivals and five departures. Additionally, 12 flights were diverted.

We explain the incident and why the Pune airbase is strategically significant.

What was the incident?

Undercarriage failure is a broad term that refers to the malfunctioning of the aircraft’s landing gear system — the wheels and supporting structures used for take-off, landing and taxiing. While the IAF did not provide details about the exact nature of the accident, it has said that the failure occurred during landing. An incident akin to a hard landing can put excessive force on the landing gear, beyond what it can absorb. This may result in the bending, cracking or collapse of the undercarriage, leading to failure on impact or immediately after.

The IAF initially said, “Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe, and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest.” Pune Airport officials said, “At around 10.25 pm (April 17) a fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure during landing.”

Sources said the incident resulted in the blockage of the runway as the aircraft became immobilised, according to information given by the Senior Air Traffic Control Officer (SATCO) of the IAF to the airport authorities. Due to the aircraft’s position and damage, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued for temporary runway closure until 5.30 am, later extended to 9 am to facilitate safe removal, inspection, and restoration.

The operational significance of Pune’s Lohegaon IAF base

A Su-30 MKI aircraft during a drill conducted by the Indian Air Force in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. A Su-30 MKI aircraft during a drill conducted by the Indian Air Force in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

The IAF base at Lohegaon in Pune — in the area of responsibility of the Gandhinagar-headquartered Southern Western Air Command — is home to two squadrons of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI: the ’20 Squadron’ also known as ‘Lightnings’ and the ’30 Squadron’ also known as ‘Rhinos.’ Sukhoi Su-30 MKI is a two-seater, twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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The IAF base in Pune traces its origins to the Second World War, when safeguarding the Bombay financial centre and its surrounding regions became a strategic priority. To meet this need, an air base was set up at Lohegaon in 1939 under the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF), and it has since evolved into one of the country’s key air stations. That same year, RIAF squadrons equipped with aircraft such as the Mosquito, Wellington and Spitfire were stationed here.

Over the decades, the base has stood out for hosting and operating a wide range of aircraft, with many newly inducted platforms taking their first flights from Pune. Since Independence, a significant portion of the Indian Air Force’s fleet has operated from this base at various points. It also played an important role during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, serving as a staging ground for fighter and bomber missions. Today, the airbase provides air defence to peninsular India and a major part of the Western seaboard.

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The location at Pune positions the airbase deep inside the Indian peninsula but close enough to the western front. This gives the Air Force a safe, well-protected base that is still within operational reach of sensitive areas, including the Arabian Sea and western borders. Unlike border airbases, Pune offers strategic depth — it is less vulnerable to immediate enemy strikes, ensuring continuity of operations even in conflict situations. Its proximity to major military institutions and infrastructure makes it valuable for training, maintenance, and coordinated operations.

Shared flight operations

The runway at Pune airport is a shared military–civil facility located at the Indian Air Force’s Air Force Station at Lohegaon. Unlike most major civilian airports, it is not independently operated; the runway is primarily controlled by the Air Force, with civilian flights operating within designated time windows.

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Pune has a single runway, oriented roughly east–west (09/27), and it handles both commercial aircraft and military operations, including fighter jets and transport planes. Because of this dual-use arrangement, civilian air traffic is often subject to restrictions, especially during military exercises, VIP movements or operational requirements. This is one of the reasons Pune airport has limitations on civilian flights.

Over the years, the runway has undergone strengthening and resurfacing to accommodate heavier aircraft and increased traffic. However, expansion is constrained due to surrounding urban development and defence land. These limitations have been a key factor behind the push for a second airport for the city.

Pune International Airport operates as a civil enclave within the Indian Air Force’s Lohegaon Air Base, sharing a single runway for both military and civilian flights. The airside operations are coordinated between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the IAF, with designated time slots and operational spaces ensuring safe and efficient use of the runway and taxiways for both sectors.