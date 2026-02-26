What Punch the ‘lonely monkey’ tells us about the complex social lives of macaques

In the seven short months of its life, a lot has happened to Punch the monkey, from being rejected by its mother at birth to becoming an Internet sensation. The viral video clips of Punch, from the Ichikawa zoo in Japan, have led to curiosity about its species, the Japanese macaque.

Punch was given a stuffed orangutan by its zoo keepers after its mother left. In videos watched millions of times across the world, Punch can be seen clinging to the toy as other monkeys behave aggressively towards it or completely ignore it. The videos have been shared by the zoo as well as visitors to the zoo. Once Punch went viral, the zoo has been sharing updates about it, and the baby monkey seems to be making progress towards integration in its group. On Thursday (February 26), the zoo posted on X that Punch “played with the other young monkeys without using his stuffed toy.”

Why would Punch’s mother abandon it?

Antonio Jose Osuna Mascaró, an animal cognition researcher at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, told The Indian Express, “This is a behavior that happens sometimes, particularly under captive conditions. If the mother is inexperienced and stressed, a Japanese macaque can abandon its offspring. An extreme case of this was observed during the infamous experiments done by the American psychologist Harry Harlow during the 1950s and 60s, in which he raised monkeys under terrible conditions, like total lack of social contact. When these monkeys had their own offspring, they were not very good at mothering.” In Punch’s case, the zoo authorities have said it was born in a heat wave and its mother was stressed.

How does the loss of a parental figure impact a primate’s life?

The group of a primate, like a Japanese macaque, functions very differently from a herd of say goats or deer. Primatologist Anindya Sinha of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru explained that while in herds, animals stay together for better food opportunities and safety, a primate group has its social bonds and rules.

“Punch is a new individual for that group, and its integration will take some time, specially given that its own mother has rejected it. Integration also depends on the conditions the group as a whole is experiencing. If there are more stresses, for example more competition for food, the group will not welcome a new individual. In this case, the monkeys are captive in a zoo, and thus are thrown together all the time. Punch has nowhere else to go, and the group has to deal with it all the time. Then there is also the fact that Japanese macaques are deeply hierarchical, where individual monkeys have ranks, and are treated accordingly by the group,” Sinha said.

What is the hierarchy among Japanese macaques?

Osuna Mascaro said Japanese macaques “live in matrilines, this means that the daughters remain in the group, while males do not. This results in a society in which the rank of each individual depends on the rank of his/her mother. They also have a curious system to rank individuals, the youngest sister ranks above the older ones.”

Sinha explained that while the rank of the females depends on their mothers, for males, it depends more on if they can establish dominance in fights and can form alliances with other monkeys.

Is Punch being “bullied” by others?

Both researchers said it is common for higher-ranked macaques to show aggression towards lower-ranked members. “It is their way of pushing them away from food sources and social interactions or simply a way of reinforcing the rank structure,” Osuna Mascaro said.

But Sinha added that the “monkeys are probably also testing Punch’s traits to see where it fits in their hierarchy.”

Will Punch remember its early experiences when it grows up?

Osuna Mascaro said yes. “Primates have very complex social lives, and their behavior is dependent on learning and proper development. Like any other social mammal, Punch needs positive interactions and contact in life. That’s why it carries the toy monkey with it; it is trying to compensate with the best option available.”

Would other animals be as attached to a toy?

Sinha said the attachment would probably not be that strong in an animal that is not carried around by its mother. “Primates are carried around by their mothers, and they depend on the touch for comfort and emotional regulation. That is probably why Punch seeks physical proximity with the toy. A goat kid would probably not need a toy goat as much.”