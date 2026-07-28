Parliament to debate tougher anti-paper leak law: How different states passed anti-cheating laws before

The Centre tabled The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday (July 27) to strengthen the anti-paper leak law — The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 — and increase the punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

The recent protests at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and other cities across India have put the spotlight on laws pertaining to examination irregularities. With Parliament slated to discuss the Bill on Tuesday, here’s a look at how individual states have legislated similar laws to curb use of cheating, malpractice, and unfair means in competitive examinations.

Unfair means

“Broadly, unfair means is defined to include the use of unauthorised help and the unauthorised use of written material by candidates,” write Pratinav Damani and Siddharth Rao of the research firm PRS Legislative Research in a April 26, 2023, note titled “Anti-cheating laws for competitive examinations”.