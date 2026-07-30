Why the Public Examination Amendment Bill was introduced and what it changes

After days of disruptions in both Houses over the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students on July 20, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by a voice vote. The Bill was listed for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha’s supplementary list of business on Friday.

Why was the Bill introduced?

Parliament had passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 in 2024 in order to provide strict punishments for those involved in unfair means, including leaking of question papers, in examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the Staff Selection Commission, the Railway Recruitment Board, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and the National Testing Agency, which conducts the NEET exam. The Act came into effect in June 2024.

Amid a students’ movement against paper leaks, sparked by the leak of the NEET UG paper in May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late-night social media post on July 23, announced that the government would bring a Bill with stringent measures against paper leaks. On July 24, the Cabinet approved the Bill amending the 2024 Act.

Also in Explained | Deeper jobs problem: Stir a sign that India’s demographic dividend is at risk

In the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh wrote: “In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system. Hence, in order to further strengthen the fairness, to enhance the credibility of the public examinations system and to facilitate speedy trial and ensure time bound investigations of offences under the said Act, it is necessary to make amendments in the said Act.”

What are the key features of the Bill?

The Bill, as passed by the Lok Sabha, enhances the punishment for individuals, organised groups and service providers found guilty of adopting unfair means in a public examination. The Amendment Bill enhances the punishment for offences under the Act, for individuals, from imprisonment of three to five years to five to 10 years, and from a fine of upto Rs.10 lakh to upto Rs.50 lakh; for service providers, from a fine of upto Rs.1 crore to upto Rs.5 crore and a from a ban on being assigned any responsibility relating to a public examination for four years to eight years; and for directors, senior management or persons in-charge of the service provider firm found guilty, from a fine of Rs.1 crore to a fine of Rs.5 crore and from imprisonment of at least three years to at least five years. In the case of organised crime, the Bill enhances the punishment from imprisonment of five to 10 years to at least seven years and from a fine of Rs. 1 crore to Rs.10 crore.

Apart from enhancing the existing punishments, the Bill also gives statutory backing for fast-track courts to be set up to try offences under the Act. The Bill also mandates a five-month timeline for the investigation and trial of such offences by the fast-track courts. The Bill also gives the Central government the power to establish a Special Task Force to investigate offences under the Act.

What has been the experience of other fast-track courts?

The government has announced that fast-track courts would be set up in the four High Courts where cases related to the NEET leak are ongoing. After the Bill is passed and comes into effect, any offence under the Act would also be tried by fast-track courts in the future.

Story continues below this ad

In the past, the government has set up fast-track courts to try crimes under different laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. In a reply in the Lok Sabha on July 24, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there were 775 fast-track courts in the country as on April 30, including 398 exclusive POCSO courts. As on December 31, 2025, there were 2.45 lakh cases pending with these fast-track courts, the Minister’s reply showed. The number of cases registered has gone up from 81,471 in 2023 to 88,902 in 2024 to 1,43,936 in 2025, the reply showed. The number of pending cases, too, has gone up from 2.02 lakh in 2023 to 2.04 lakh in 2024 to 2.45 lakh in 2025. The cases disposed of by the fast-track courts have gone from 76,319 in 2023 to 85,595 in 2024 to 66,500 in 2025.

Acknowledging the pendency of cases, the reply said the Minister had “written to Hon’ble Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts regarding need for timely action and strict compliance with timelines under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.”