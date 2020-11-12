Explained: PUBG Mobile’s Indian version set to be launched soon

Although the company has officially said that it will release information on the launch on a later date, those in know of the developments said the game is expected to be released over the next few months.

PUBG Corporation, the creator of multiplayer mobile game PUBG, has announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India — a new game created specifically for the Indian market. This, after the government September 2 banned the game among 118 other mobile apps with Chinese links.

What has PUBG Corporation announced?

The company said that it will launch a local version of its popular game with in-game content that will be tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. Additionally, PUBG Corporation also said that it plans to create an Indian subsidiary, which will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development backgrounds. In addition to establishing a local office, the company said it will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

Why was PUBG Mobile banned?

While banning the 118 apps including PUBG Mobile, the Centre had said that it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India. “The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the government had noted.

What are the measures being taken by PUBG Corporation to address these concerns?

Last month, the South Korean company revoked the Indian franchisee of PUBG Mobile from Chinese Tencent Games, which distributed the game in the Indian market.

When is PUBG Mobile India expected to launch?

Although the company has officially said that it will release information on the launch on a later date, those in know of the developments said the game is expected to be released over the next few months.

