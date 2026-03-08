Protocol says CM should nominate a minister if unable to receive President

It is not a must for chief ministers to receive the President visiting their state, but, going by convention and courtesy, the CM should nominate a minister to receive the President if he or she is unavailable.

There are several instances where chief ministers were missing from the official reception of the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister, but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not nominating even a minister to receive President Droupadi Murmu is unusual.

Visits and all related arrangements of the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister are managed according to the Blue Book, which is prepared and updated time-to-time by the Union Home Ministry and numbered (every copy has a number) copies are circulated to those concerned. At the ground level, in every district the book is kept in the custody of the District Magistrate and the head of the district police.