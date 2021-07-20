scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Project Pegasus: A Quixplained to help you understand the spyware

Project Pegasus: What exactly in Pegasus, and how does it infect a device? And, what happens after it gains control of a device? Take a look.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 9:27:49 am
Several hundred people have been targetted by Pegasus in India

A global collaborative investigative project has discovered Israeli spyware Pegasus was used to target thousands of people across the world. In India, at least 300 people are believed to have been targetted, including two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons.

What exactly in Pegasus, and how does it infect a device? And, what happens after it gains control of a device? Take a look:

Pegasus, What is Pegasus, How Pegasus works, Pegasus explained, Pegasus WhatsApp, Project Pegasus, Indian Express What is Pegasus? Pegasus, What is Pegasus, How Pegasus works, Pegasus explained, Pegasus WhatsApp, Project Pegasus, Indian Express How does Pegasus work? Pegasus, What is Pegasus, How Pegasus works, Pegasus explained, Pegasus WhatsApp, Project Pegasus, Indian Express How does Pegasus infect a device? Pegasus, What is Pegasus, How Pegasus works, Pegasus explained, Pegasus WhatsApp, Project Pegasus, Indian Express What happens after Pegasus infects your device?

A worrying aspect that has been revealed is the ability of the spyware to infect a device by a ‘zero-click’ attack, which does not require any action from the phone’s user. This is an upgrade from earlier spear-phishing methods using text links or messages.

