Explained: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, what Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow visit means for Congress

With the UP Assembly elections less than a year away, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to camp in Lucknow this week to hit the ground running for the party’s poll preparations. However, it won’t be easy for her with the UP unit of Congress facing several challenges from within and without.

Old vs New Guard

Having been reduced to mere seven seats in the 403-member Assembly in 2017, Priyanka Gandhi, who is in charge of the party’s state unit, has a herculean task ahead. Since taking charge of the state unit, she has made several changes, including constituting smaller new executive committees, appointing new district presidents, forming election-related committees. Her most significant decision has been to appoint Ajay Kumar Lallu as the party’s state unit chief. The Congress MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalu comes from a humble background and is known for being a “street fighter”. While Priyanka, camped in Delhi, raising issues like inflation, crimes against women, joblessness and farm laws to put the BJP government of Yogi Adityanath in a spot, it was Lallu, who led protests on the ground and grassroots level. The party has also started holding training camps for cadres in several districts that are being addressed virtually by Priyanka with local leaders attending them.

However, many party leaders feel that the dichotomous arrangement has led to a vacuum with the “old guard” feeling left out as new faces are still struggling to settle down.

A senior party leader, who did not wish to be identified, said, “One person cannot be present everywhere. There is hardly any coordination with senior leaders when it comes to holding protests or agitations. We are constantly told that we could not do much for the party in the past 30 years, so it was better for to sit aside. Except for some leaders like PL Punia, Congress is not seen as a united front and rather a one-man army.”

“The party has tried everything in the past few years, so new faces should be given chance. Earlier, people used to complain that we were not seen on the ground, but now when we are hitting the streets, the old guards have a problem with that too,” said a party leader, refuting the charge and alleging that such theories were being fanned by a “selected few for their vested interests”.

The Caste Calculation

Even before former Union minister Jitin Prasada left the Congress to join BJP, a section of Congress leaders, especially Brahmin leaders, had alleged that they were being sidelined in the party because of their“upper caste” status — a charge denied by the party leadership. Some even formed separate groups, accusing the state unit leadership of being “anti-upper caste”. When Prasada was in Congress, he launched a campaign against the ruling BJP seeking “justice for Brahmins”. However, he carried out the campaign under the banner of Brahmin Chetna Parishad and not of Congress.

“We are not the party of agitators. We should be seen standing with the public to redress their issues. Today, we cannot claim that we have big faces from any community with the capability to become influencers. All we have is Priyanka Gandhi as the party’s face, whether she is officially declared the Congress chief ministerial candidate or not,” said a party leader on the condition of anonymity.

In an attempt to set aside these notions, the party has already started highlighting its glorious past of giving 10 chief ministers to the state, most being Brahmins. Its website, which has got a new look, gives detailed information on these chief ministers.

Denying the allegation, Lallu said, “ The Congress gives importance to all the sections, and the newly formed committees are a testament to it. The party’s Legislature Party leader in the Assembly is Aradhana Mishra (a Brahmin). So such allegations have no meaning. As far as complaints about not taking senior leadership along are concerned, at present former MLAs and MPs are working in their respective regions be it leaders like PL Punia, Ajay Kapoor, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Pradeep Mathur etc to strengthen the party.”

What lies ahead

While party leaders claim that once Priyanka Gandhi starts frequently visiting the state, these problems would go away, what is significant is the selection of the right candidates, who have enough time to prepare for the polls. Party leaders feel that they will have to start simultaneously raising issues on the ground, reviving the cadre base, as well as setting the political agenda.

“In the time to come, Congress will be seen in a new form in Uttar Pradesh, which will gain people’s trust and support in the next year’s Assembly elections,” a confident-sounding Lalu said.