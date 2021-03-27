Prioritise surgery patients for vaccination to save lives: Study

SC refuses to stay the scheme ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, larger constitutional challenge pending. (Photo: File)

Patients waiting for elective surgery should get Covid vaccines ahead of the general population — potentially helping avoid deaths, according to a study in the British Journal of Surgery. Data from a number of countries, including India, showed between 0.6% and 1.6% of patients get Covid-19 infection after surgery, and they are at between 4- and 8-fold increased risk of death in the 30 days following surgery. Global prioritisation of pre-operative vaccination for elective patients could prevent 58,687 Covid-related deaths in one year, it found. Source: University of Birmingham

