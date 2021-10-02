Principals say erred on side of caution: Why cut-offs are high, why they might not fall much

On a day Delhi University saw sky-high cut-offs across courses and colleges, several principals said that while they have erred on the side of caution and kept the entry barrier high, there may not be a substantial drop in subsequent lists.

At both Hansraj College and Hindu College, which have set 100% and above 99% cut-offs in multiple programmes, administrators echoed this view.

“This is a precaution that all colleges are taking. The list is made checking past years’ admission data and patterns and board exam results. Every year, the applicants increase, the results get higher each year, and we have to do it so that we don’t over-admit students. There will be a drop in subsequent lists but I’m not sure that it will be by a lot in our college,” said Hansraj College principal Rama.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said: “We are fairly confident that we will admit the right number of students with the cut-offs we have kept right now. In the second cut-off, therefore, I only see a marginal dip. We will be careful and decrease the cut-off by around one mark.”

Last year, after the first cut-offs, many popular colleges like Lady Shri Ram, Miranda House, Ramjas, Kirori Mal, SRCC and Hansraj still had most courses open for admission. While top colleges saw a small drop of 0.25-0.5 percentage points in many courses, some popular programmes had seen more significant drops such as from 99.25% to 98% in Hansraj College and from 99.25% to 98.25% in Hindu College for B.Com. (Honours).

One college which has seen a significant increase in cut-offs across all programmes is SGTB Khalsa College, including 100% in B.Com and above 99% in Physics, Economics, History, Political Science and B.Com (Honours).

“The first list is a test of sorts for us. The number of students who have scored above 95% is tremendously high and we don’t want to take the risk of over-admissions. Last year, with a cut-off of 96.5% in Political Science, we were expecting a small number of students and instead had to admit 136 students against 40 seats. Students apply to multiple courses and we don’t know what their preferences might be so it’s high across the board. The second and third list will be more appropriate as they will be made after we’ve been able to assess the situation,” said Jaswinder Singh, principal of the college.

Lady Shri Ram College, the only college which had set 100% cut-offs last year in three of their programmes, decided not to do so in any programme this year. The college attributed this to the experience of the last year.

“Last year we had kept 100% cut off because we did not want any over admission. But keeping in mind last year’s experience, we thought 99.75% was enough this year. The next cut-off will depend on how many students actually seek admission. It’s too early to say right now,” said LSR Principal Suman Sharma.