Explained: Why Prince Andrew might have to prove to US courts that he cannot sweat

Prince Andrew might have to prove to the US courts that he could not sweat as a result of a medical condition at the time when Virginia Giuffre – who has alleged that she was trafficked to Andrew–claims that he sweated on her in a nightclub in London.

Andrew, who is Prince Charles’s younger brother and Queen Elizabeth II’s son, has previously tried to disregard Giuffre’s recollections by claiming that they are erroneous since it was medically impossible for him to sweat. His comments came during a 2019 interview he gave to the BBC in which Andrew maintained that because of a medical condition at the time he was unable to sweat.

Because of Andrew’s stance, Giuffre’s lawyers are now demanding that he show documents that provide evidence that he cannot sweat. The demand has come to light as a result of a new filing by Giuffre’s lawyers in the Manhattan federal court.

Background of the allegations against Andrew

In August 2021, Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew in the US, which says that she was sexually abused by the Prince at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s home. In the BBC interview, Andrew denied having ever met Giuffre.

Maxwell was in a relationship with Epstein during the 90s and was convicted this week on charges that relate to recruiting and trafficking girls for Epstein. She hasn’t been sentenced yet. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 in the US where she had been hiding.

In 2015, Giuffre (who was earlier Roberts) alleged that she was trafficked to Andrew when she was 17 by Jeffrey Epstein–the American hedge fund mogul who committed suicide in August 2019 while in prison for sex trafficking charges–who was holding her as a sex slave.

Epstein was accused by the US Justice Department of running a racket in which girls as young as 14 were lured to his residences, where he would abuse them. His close circle included former US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton and Andrew.

Giuffre claimed that she had sex with Andrew on three occasions in 2001, claims Andrew has denied. Previously, she had also accused Epstein.

In late 2019, Andrew gave an interview to the BBC, in which he was asked about the allegations, as well as his friendship with Epstein.

After this interview was aired, it invited a barrage of criticism for Andrew, who many viewers said failed to show regret for the victims. Subsequently, he stepped away from his royal duties.

In a statement released at the time he said, “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.”

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”