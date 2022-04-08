Precautionary dose for all adults from Sunday: Which vaccine will be administered, how to book appointment?

The health ministry on Friday announced the rollout of the precautionary third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres from April 10.

When can you get the precautionary dose?

The health ministry has said that all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months or 39 weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine would be eligible for precautionary third dose.

Is it available free of cost?

No. The precautionary dose for the 18-plus population will be available at private vaccination centres. Therefore, the person who receives the dose will have to pay for it. Private centres will soon announce the price of the precautionary dose and the same will be reflected on the CoWin platform.

Who all are eligible for precautionary doses free of cost?

The priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years of age are eligible to get the third dose, free of cost, at government vaccination centres.

Which vaccine will be administered for the precautionary dose?

India will continue to follow homologous vaccination for booster schedules. This means that a beneficiary who has received two doses of Covishield will have to take Covishield as the third dose. Similarly, those who received two doses of Covaxin will have to take Covaxin as the precautionary dose.

Will I know when I am eligible for the third dose?

Most likely, yes. Co-Win platform is expected to send SMS to beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when it becomes due.

Can a beneficiary walk into a vaccination centre for the precautionary dose?

Yes. Registration and appointment services can be accessed both online and offline. So those who don’t want to book slots on CoWin can get the precautionary dose at private vaccination centres that offer walk-in facilities.

How many precautionary doses have been administered in India, so far?

A total of 45.15 lakh health care workers, 69.77 lakh frontline workers, and 1.25 crore people above the age of 60 years have received the precautionary dose.