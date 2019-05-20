Pre-monsoon rain 22% short so far, large deficiency in 7 states

Pre-monsoon rainfall since March has been 22% deficient so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. From March 1 to May 19, the country has had 82.1 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.6 mm for this stage. Pre-monsoon rain is vital to agriculture in several parts of the country.

Advertising

So far, 22 states and Union Territories have had deficient rain (short by 20% or more), including seven with large deficiency (60% of more). Rainfall has been normal in seven other states, and in excess in five states (including three with large excess).

The southwest monsoon has advanced into South Andaman Sea and conditions are favourable for it to reach the North Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands in the next 2-3 days, PTI quoted IMD as saying. From March 1 to April 24, the overall deficiency had been 27%. The lower deficiency now follows rainfall over the East and Northeast. A PTI report said the deficiency had reduced to 22% by March 15 (75.9 mm against a normal of 96.8 mm).

Until March 15, the South Peninsula had a pre-monsoon deficiency of 46%, followed by Northwest Subdivision with 36%, and East and Northeast with 7%. There was no overall deficiency in the central region.

Source: India Meteorological Department (including map); PTI inputs in text