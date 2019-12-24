Pragya says SpiceJet was unfair, airline says it wasn’t. What do the rules say?

Spicejet aircraft. (Express photo) Spicejet aircraft. (Express photo)

On Saturday, BJP MP Pragya Thakur complained against the airline SpiceJet, accusing its crew of misconduct and refusing to allot the seat she had booked.

A video of the incident that emerged on social media on Monday has since gone viral, in which several restless passengers are seen confronting the MP for holding up the flight.

In its statement, the carrier said that Thakur was asked by its crew on the Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was in a wheelchair but the MP refused, causing the flight to be delayed. The flight was delayed by approximately 45 minutes, PTI reported, quoting sources.

What do the rules say?

The Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lay down the detailed requirements and compliance procedures in civil aviation.

A CAR titled “Exit Row Seating” provides the rules on the subject. Issued in August 2017, it is under Part VIII (Issue I), Series ‘O’, Section 8 — Aircraft Operations.

Section 3 of the CAR defines “Exit Seat” as “Each seat having direct access to an exit, i.e. a seat from which a passenger can proceed directly to the exit without entering an aisle or passing around an obstruction.”

Under Section 4, “Requirements”, the CAR provides:

“4.6: Each operator shall include in its passenger briefings a request that a passenger identify himself or herself to allow reseating if he or she —

i) cannot meet the selection criteria set forth in this CAR.

ii) Has a nondiscernible condition that will prevent him or her from performing the applicable functions listed in this CAR.

iii) May suffer bodily harm as the result of performing one or more of those functions; or

iv) Does not wish to perform those functions.”

It says under Section 2:

“A critical prerequisite to survivability in many accidents/incidents is the fastest possible evacuation of the aircraft. Essential to this objective is the fastest possible opening of emergency exit doors/windows, followed by quickest possible movement of passengers through the exits.

In aircraft accidents in which decelerative forces do not result in massive cabin destruction, survival is determined largely by the ability of the uninjured passenger to make his or her way from a seat to an exit within time limits imposed by the thermotoxic environment.

It is crucial that people evacuate quickly before heat, flames, toxic fumes, or an explosion kill or injure them. Seconds can mean the difference between life and death in the aftermath of a crash inasmuch as evacuation might be terminated abruptly by an explosion at any point.”

Another DGCA circular from 2007 titled “Instructions for seating in passenger transport aircraft”, under the subhead “Requirement”, says:

“2.3: Due care shall be exercised for allotting specific seats to handicapped or infirm/aged persons, who may not be able to operate emergency exits. Such persons should be embarked before normal passengers and disembarked at the end.”

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd