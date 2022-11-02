Why the SC threw out a plea against Justice DY Chandrachud: who filed it, what it said

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 2) dismissed a plea seeking to restrain Justice D Y Chandrachud from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India, calling the petition “completely misconceived”.

What was the petition, is this the first time the petitioners have made allegations against Justice Chandrachud, and what is known of the petitioners?

What the plea was about

The plea sought to restrain Justice Chandrachud from taking oath as CJI, which he is to do on November 9.

While the petition was not listed for Wednesday, it was mentioned for urgent listing by the petitioner’s counsel in the morning, and a Bench headed by CJI UU Lalit decided to take it up. According to LiveLaw, the petitioner’s side opposed the CJI hearing the plea, as he was the one who picked Justice Chandrachud as his successor, but CJI Lalit said, “We’re only on the point whether you’ve made out the case or not.”

The plea was filed on the basis of a representation against Justice Chandrachud before the President of India by one Rashid Khan Pathan, making two allegations.

First, it claimed that in a case related to Covid-19 vaccination, Justice Chandrachud had allowed tagging when a senior advocate appeared, but refused it when a junior advocate appeared in a similar case, reported LiveLaw.

Second, the petitioner claimed that the next CJI had heard a special leave petition arising out of a Bombay High Court order in which his son was the counsel. “This is an admitted matter, the BCI said that learned judge was not aware that his son was appearing. It cannot be, as the order was annexed,” the petitioner’s counsel submitted, as quoted by LiveLaw.

When CJI Lalit asked for proof that the order was indeed annexed to the SLP, the counsel requested for more time, which was denied.

“Having heard the learned counsel for the petitioner, we see no reason to entertain the petition. In our considered view, the entire petition is completely misconceived and the petition is therefore dismissed,” a three-judge bench of CI Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Bela M Trivedi said.

Condemned by Bar Council earlier

In October, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released a statement saying the Bar has complete faith in Justice Chandrachud, after Pathan, who claims to be the chief of the ‘Supreme Court and High Court Litigant Association’, sent a complaint letter against Justice Chandrachud to the President of India and others. This letter was circulated when CJI Lalit was about to name his successor.

The BCI had condemned the complaint as a “deliberate attempt to malign Indian judiciary”.

The letter had the same allegations mentioned in the plea, and the BCI had dismissed both. “This act of Pathan is nothing, but a deliberate attempt to malign our Indian Judiciary in the eyes of the world. Indian Bar cannot tolerate any such nonsense act of anybody. The timing of the complaint clearly exposes the malicious purpose behind this fake and bogus complaint…”, it had said.

Petitioner a habitual offender

In its October letter, the BCI had claimed that Pathan and others had previously been jailed by the Supreme Court for making allegations against another judge.

“Bar Council of India has been informed by some senior members of Supreme Court and Bombay High Court Bar that it is the same R K Pathan (Rashid Khan Pathan) whom in April, 2020, in a Suo-Moto Contempt Petition, the Supreme Court found guilty of contempt for filing false, and baseless complaints against a Judge of Supreme court (now retired),” the Bar council said.

The BCI statement added, “…this is not the only instance; even earlier, Rashid Khan Pathan had made scurrilous and scandalous allegations against a sitting Judge of the Bombay High Court. A show cause notice was issued by the Bombay High Court, observing that the statements made were an attempt to scandalise the court and a calculated attempt to interfere with the administration of justice. It appears that the present complaint is a continuation by the same person in his attempts to malign our Judiciary,” the BCI statement said.