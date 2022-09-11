scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Pitbull, the strong ‘bully breed’ of dog that has attacked several people around Delhi

The problem lies with owners, say experts. Ignorant people buy them because they want a status symbol, and then don’t care for the dog’s needs

Pitbulls have a nature that is typical of the breed; however, the problem is often more with the dog owners rather than the dogs. (Representational image)

On September 3, a pitbull that had been taken on a walk in a park in Ghaziabad escaped its owner and attacked a 10-year-old boy, severely injuring him. Last month, a six-year-old was attacked in Loni, also in Ghaziabad, and a woman was attacked in Gurgaon, by pitbulls in both instances. And in July, a pitbull attacked an elderly woman in Lucknow. What is it about pitbulls?

What type of dogs are pitbulls?

The nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote to the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in July this year that people chose to keep dogs like pitbulls because of their aggressive nature. Pitbulls, the letter said, belong to a “bully breed” that was “originally bred for bull-and-bear-baiting (a form of ‘entertainment’ in which dogs are incited to attack a captive bull or bear)”.

Bear-baiting was a sport in England until it was banned in 1835. PETA requested the Minister that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, be amended to prohibit “keeping and breeding foreign breeds” of dogs bred for “fighting, racing”.

Tandrali Kuli, who works with Friendicoes, a nonprofit that cares for stray, abandoned, and injured dogs, said the expression ‘pitbull’ is usually used for four different breeds of dogs: the American Pit Bull Terrier, the Staffordshire Terrier, the Bull Terrier, and the American Bully.

“They were bred as a cross between bulldogs and terriers. So, they have the strength of bulldogs and the tenacity of terriers. They were bred to fight bulls,” Kuli said.

Aaron D’silva, a pet behaviourist based in Delhi-NCR, said, “Pitbulls are used as fighting dogs, in dog fights that happen in parts of Haryana. People think they are sturdy dogs. Since they are locally bred in India, among backyard breeders the puppies are in-bred. They are not very well bred.”

What makes pitbulls dangerous?

Every dog is different. Some breeds are friendlier and more docile than others; some are happier around people and more comfortable in smaller homes than other breeds; some breeds are more clearly one-master dogs than others. Pitbulls have a nature that is typical of the breed; however, the problem is often more with the dog owners rather than the dogs.

Owning a pitbull has turned into a fad, D’silva said. “Owners think they own a dog that’s macho and tough, but don’t look into the needs of these dogs. Most people with such dogs end up tying them. Pitbulls are high-energy dogs. But the ignorance of pet owners means they end up with bad behaviour issues. They need a certain amount of exercise, and when they don’t get this, they can become destructive or aggressive. Dogs sometimes tend to nip because there’s not enough socialising happening,” he said, adding that proper training is also crucial.

Kuli said, “With pitbulls, their mental and physical stimulation needs to be met. They need to be socialised early. You need to have a canine behaviourist who can explain to you the psyche of the breed.”

What legal liability lies on an owner in case of incidents like the ones involving pitbulls?

In the incidents in Ghaziabad and Gurgaon, the pet owners were booked, among other sections, under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to animal), which mentions punishment with imprisonment or a fine or both. The section states: “Whoever knowingly or negligently omits to take such order with any animal in his possession as is sufficient to guard against any probable danger to human life, or any probable danger of grievous hurt from such animal, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.”

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines from 2015 state that pet owners cannot be debarred by RWAs or apartment owners’ associations from the use of lifts or elevators for dogs. The guidelines state that pet owners are required to leash their pets in all common areas.

“The owner needs to keep in mind the strength of the dog. If a dog can cause damage, it’s important to take steps to control that dog. Onus lies on the owner,” Kuli said. “People buy them (pitbulls) and then realise they can’t take care of them, so they abandon them. Friendicoes is taking in a minimum of three pitbulls a week,” she said.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 10:24:44 am
