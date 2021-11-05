Large study in Israel finds benefits of a third dose of Pfizer vaccine

A major study in Israel, conducted by the Clalit Research Institute in collaboration with researchers from Harvard University, and published in The Lancet, has examined the effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19. Like many other vaccines, the one from Pfizer/BioNTech is being given in two doses.

The study examined data on 728,321 individuals who received a third dose, compared with 728,321 matched controls who received only two doses at least five months prior. In those given the third dose, compared with those who took only two doses, the study found:

* 93% reduction in Covid-19-related hospitalisation

* 92% reduction in severe Covid-19 disease

* 81% reduction Covid-19-related death

The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was dominant in Israel during the study period, which took place between July 30 and September 23, 2021, coinciding with Israel’s fourth wave of coronavirus infection and illness.

The study suggests that a third vaccine dose is effective in reducing severe Covid-19-related outcomes compared to individuals who have received two vaccine doses at least 5 months ago, the Clalit Research Institute said in a statement.

“The study’s large size also allows a more precise assessment of the vaccine’s effectiveness across different time periods, different subpopulations (by sex, age and number of comorbidities), and different severe outcomes (which are rarer and thus require greater sample size). A recent clinical trial conducted by BioNTech included a smaller sample size and did not estimate the third-dose’s effects for more severe outcomes,” it said.

The matching of the two sets of individuals was based on an extensive set of demographic, geographic and health-related attributes associated with risk of infection, risk of severe disease, health status and health seeking behaviour. The study also included a population-level analysis, which found that infection rates began to drop for each age group 7-10 days after that age group became eligible for the third dose.

Source: Clalit Research Institute