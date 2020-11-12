Quixplained: The Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 and what its Phase III trial result means

Pfizer is developing a vaccine for Covid-19 with German biotech company BioNTech.

American pharma company Pfizer has said its vaccine candidate for Covid-19 has been found to be 90 per cent effective in preventing the infection in participants who have never had the disease. Pfizer, which is developing the shot with German biotech company BioNTech, also said the the trial “has not reported any serious safety concerns”.

Pfizer is in talks with Indian authorities to bring the vaccine, called ‘BNT162b2’, to the country. “If successful, Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine certainly has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response to the pandemic in priority geographies and populations,” a Pfizer spokesperson told The Indian Express.

So, what exactly does 90 per cent effectiveness mean? What happens next in the process of development? Take a look:

