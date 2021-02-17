Quixplained: Why prices of petrol and diesel are rising in India

February 17, 2021 5:03:30 pm
The retail price of regular petrol hit a three-figure mark for the first time across the country after it was hiked by 26 paise to Rs 100.13 a litre in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar on Wednesday, while diesel got dearer by 27 paise to Rs 92.13, as per the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website. This was the ninth-consecutive day when the prices of petrol and diesel saw a hike.
Fuel prices vary from state to state and taxes are levied on them by both central as well as the state governments.
So, why are the prices of petrol and diesel rising in India?
