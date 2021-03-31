Pause on recurring payments on credit cards: why, for how long

Over the last few days, banks have started sending messages or emails to their credit card users intimating them that since they are working on meeting the requirements laid down by RBI on e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions.

Credit card users may have given standing instructions for recurring payments to various service providers such as Airtel, Netflix, Hotstar, or Amazon Prime, but they may still have to make payment directly to their service provider beginning April 1. This is because banks and merchants are still working to adhere to RBI guidelines on e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions. Bankers say that while they are ready to offer the service and have complied with RBI guidelines, merchants are not ready yet and, until they adhere to the norms, it may lead to some inconvenience on payment.

What has happened?

Over the last few days, banks have started sending messages or emails to their credit card users intimating them that since they are working on meeting the requirements laid down by RBI on e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions, any standing instruction for recurring transactions will not be approved by the bank beginning April 1, 2021.

This means that if you had provided an e-mandate for your Airtel mobile bill payment or Netflix monthly subscription fee etc, and it was getting automatically debited to your credit card every month, the payment will not go through that mandate beginning April 1. Customers will have to pay their bills directly to the service providers as and when they become due in order to continue getting the service.

This will continue until banks and service providers meet all the requirements laid down by the RBI for e-mandate on cards for recurring payments.

What are these requirements?

Among the key guidelines, the RBI has now asked banks to send a pre-debit notification to their credit card users 24 hours before an actual debit to the credit card. This can be either through SMS or email, as chosen by the customer. The pre-transaction notification should, at the minimum, inform the cardholder about the name of the merchant, transaction amount, date/time of debit etc. Also, on receipt of the pre-transaction notification, the cardholder should have the facility to opt-out of that particular transaction or the e-mandate. There has to be a validity period for e-mandate , which will have to be provided at the time of registration of the e-mandate. The RBI has also called for certain audit-trail-related requirements that the merchant service provider and banks will have to meet. During the registration process, the cardholder should be given an option to provide e-mandate for either a pre-specified fixed value of recurring transaction or for a variable value of the recurring transaction. In case of the latter, the cardholder will provide a maximum value of the recurring transaction and this has been capped at Rs 2,000 per transaction by the RBI. A cardholder who wants to opt for e-mandate facility on the card should undertake a one-time registration process, with AFA validation by the issuer. Among other guidelines, the issuer will have to provide the cardholder an online facility to withdraw any e-mandate at any point of time, following which no further recurring transactions should be allowed for the withdrawn e-mandate. So, till such time that card issuers and merchants adhere to these norms, e-mandates cannot be given by the customers for payment to service providers.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Does it impact standing instructions from bank accounts, given through net banking?

The RBI guidelines are only for e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions, and it does not impact the standing instruction given on net banking for utility bill payments etc. So, all standing instructions given through net banking will continue as they have been.

Do these guidelines provide safeguards?

The fresh guidelines do provide safeguards to the customer on various aspects. They offer transparency, since customers will now receive an intimation from the issuer on the recurring transaction debit 24 hours ahead of the debit. It also empowers the customer with the facility to cancel the e-mandate before the debit to the card. It also offers customers with an option from the issuer to withdraw any e-mandate at any point of time. Also, the customers will now provide a validity period for the e-mandate — it can’t be for perpetuity.