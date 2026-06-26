Passport fees to increase from July 1: Why the government has raised charges now

The Ministry of External Affairs has raised passport fees across categories, marking the first major revision in these charges since 2012. The new rules will come into force from July 1.

The government has hiked the fees primarily to align the application charges with the rising administrative costs of processing, printing and securing passports. The revised Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), implemented the following changes for a fresh passport or reissue:

36-page passport: From Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500

60-page passport: From Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500

36-page tatkaal passport: From Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000

60-page tatkaal passport: From Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000

Meanwhile, there is a 10% discount for fresh passport applications made by children up to eight years and senior citizens above 60. However, for those seeking a reissue of a lost or damaged passport, the cost is even higher — from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 for a 36-page book, and from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 for the bigger book with 60 pages.