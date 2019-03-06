Part-timer Kedar Jadhav stoops low, fells big guns

After the fifth match of the ODI series in New Zealand, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma announced his verdict on Kedar Jadhav’s bowling: “I consider him as a proper spinner.” Jadhav had, in that match in Wellington, prised out the coveted wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Rohit then explained the rationale behind the praise: “In every game, you see, he bowls four-five overs, six overs, seven overs maybe, and gets a wicket as well, at the crucial time. Sometimes crucial wickets.”

His list of scalps is indeed flattering — among them are some of the finest destroyers of spin bowling such as Williamson, David Warner, Steve Smith, Angelo Mathews and Tamim Iqbal. It, thus, can’t be a mere happenstance of these hallowed batsmen underestimating him and squandering their wickets. Certainly, he does harp on their ego, the frustration invariably mounts as he piles on the dots, but as crucially, he seems an innocuous bowler. So what makes him so uncomfortable to face?

The action comes first, it’s difficult to think of a more round-arm spin-bowler in recent history. Even part-timer Kris Srikkanth, canny enough to bargain two five-fors in the 50-over format, had a higher release point. Jadhav releases the ball almost in line with the umpire’s belly — he is as such short (165cm) and the point of release is lower, more exaggerated by his crouch. So in effect, a batsman is facing someone really short, like 150-odd centimetres tall. It certainly confounds batsmen, accustomed as they are to facing spinners whose deliveries generally descend from well above the eye-line in case of those who flight the ball. Even the flat-trajectory peddlers bowl in line with the eyes, or just below. Batsmen, all their lives, have been used to similar trajectories. So much so that a commentator quipped: “The only other bowler to have bowled at a lower trajectory than Jadhav is Trevor Chappell with the underarm ball!”

Lack of pace

As if the trajectory is not weird enough, Jadhav bowls really slow, so slow that using the common phrase “using the bowler’s pace” has seldom seemed so inaccurate a description when discussing Jadhav. For instance, 80 per cent of his deliveries in Nagpur clocked merely 75kmph. The average speed was slightly higher — this was due to the quicker one (the quickest was 94kmph, which incidentally is the average of Ravindra Jadeja’s speed) he regularly slipped in.

The batsman thus has to generate all the pace to find the rope, and he can’t get under the ball owing to the low trajectory, which makes them more prone to miscues and mishits, besides increasing the tendency of playing across the line. It explains why a lot of batsmen get caught at short mid-wicket when trying to pull even when Jadhav errs on the shorter side, or get trapped in front trying to slog him. Check Marcus Stoinis in Hyderabad, or Willamson in Wellington, both good pullers of the ball, but who couldn’t wield enough power to make good enough contact. Or Steve Smith in Nagpur a few years ago when he tried to slog-sweep Jadhav, but instead missed the ball completely.

Moreover, a combination of a round-arm action and lack of pace means that Jadhav’s deliveries don’t bounce, which makes him incredibly difficult to manoeuvre on a low-bounce strip like it was in Nagpur. If one sees his beehive placement, more than half of his deliveries met the batsman knee-high or lower.

All those quirks are fine, but what makes him even more effective is his control over length and accuracy. He hardly bowls full-tosses — he bowled just one in eight overs on Tuesday, and even that was so low that it turned out to be a dot ball — and most of the deliveries land on the spinner’s good-length arc. He pitched a lot of deliveries on leg-stump or outside to the right-handers, because he bowled a lot from around the stumps to them.

So, it’s not a case of batsmen being unable to pick him, but unsure exactly how to bleed him for runs. The fifth bowler, after all, has to be disdained. But as Rohit rightly said, “consider him as a proper spinner.”