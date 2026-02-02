Parliament uproar: The book Rahul Gandhi read from, why it hasn’t been released

Parliament saw uproar on Monday (February 2) as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referenced the unpublished memoirs of former Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane (Retd). Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Kiren Rijiju, objected to Gandhi reading from an unreleased book.

What is the book about, and why is its release pending for almost two years now? What rules govern books written by senior government and defence staff? We explain.

Titled Four Stars of Destiny, the book was originally scheduled for release in January 2024. In December 2023, news agency PTI published excerpts from it, after which the Army began a review of the book.

The excerpts revealed hitherto unknown details of the Indian leadership’s response to the crisis arising out of the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020, and on the discussions on various aspects of the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in the Armed Forces before it was launched in 2023.

Why is the book being reviewed by the Army?

Under Section 21 of The Army Rules, 1954, serving personnel are not allowed to “publish in any form whatever or communicate directly or indirectly to the press any matter in relation to a political question or on a service subject or containing any service information”.

Also, it is prohibited to “publish or cause to be published any book or letter or article or other document on such question or matter or containing such information without the prior sanction of the Central Government”.

Serving officers also cannot “deliver a lecture or wireless address on a matter relating to a political question or on a service subject or containing any information or views on any service subject” without prior sanction.

The Rules explain that “’service information’ and ‘service subject’ include information or subject…concerning the forces, the defence or the external relation of the Union”.

Officials said the rule may not apply if an Armed Forces personnel writes a book that is unrelated to his/ her work, or is of a literary or artistic nature.

Do these Rules also apply to a retired officer such as Gen Naravane?

The Rules do not explicitly state the process that is to be followed by retired defence services officers while publishing a book.

Some officials earlier told The Indian Express that the review process for books to be published by Armed Forces personnel can draw from the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, which were amended in June 2021 by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

This is despite the fact that the Armed Forces do not come under the purview of these Rules.

The amended Rules barred retired government servants who have served in intelligence or security-related organisations from publishing any information related to the organisation after retirement without prior permission.

Retired civil servants who do not belong to this category do not require government sanction to publish a book, the officials said.

Have other Army officers written books earlier?

Yes, several serving and retired Army officers have written books on various military-related subjects in the past.

Books written by former Army Chiefs include Kargil: From Surprise To Victory by Gen V P Malik (retd), and Courage and Conviction: An Autobiography by Gen V K Singh (retd).

Former Chief Gen K Sundarji wrote Blind Men of Hindoostan: Indo-Pak Nuclear War and Of Some Consequence: A Soldier Remembers.