Pakistan gives visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar: Significance, history of this shrine

Pakistan on Monday issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims, to allow them to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, in Sindh province. The pilgrims will visit Shadani Darbar, in Hayat Pitafi, from November 22 to December 3.

The move, the Pakistan High Commission said in a statement, was “reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony,” The Tribune reported.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, pilgrims from both countries are allowed to travel to some shrines across the border every year.

What is the Shadani Darbar, and why does it hold significance for Indian pilgrims?

Sant Shadaram Sahib and Shadani Darbar

Located in Hayat Pitafi, Ghotki district, Shadani Darbar is believed to be the biggest Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Sindh province. It was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, whose anniversary the pilgrims are travelling to celebrate.

According to the temple’s website, Sant Shadaram was born in a Lohana khatri family in Lahore in October 1708. He is believed to be the descendent of Lord Ram’s son, Lav, and also an avatar of Lord Shiva.

Since the age of 20, he travelled to various holy places, such as Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Amarnath, Ayodhya, and the Pashupathinath Temple in Nepal. In 1768, he reached Mathelo, the capital of Sindh during the reign of Raja Nand, where he built a Shiv temple and “enlightened the sacred holy fire (Dhuni Sahib)”, the website says.

“After sometime he left his temple of village Mathelo along with his devotees and settled nearest another holy village in Hayat Pitafi and laid the foundation of Shadani Darbar. Thou got dug one sacred well and enlightened one “Holi Fire” known as “Dhuni Sahib”,” the website adds.

It is believed that anyone who takes the blessings of the Dhuni Sahib and drinks the water of the well is delivered from his sufferings and misfortunes. Even today, the annual celebrations at Shadai Darbar include ‘agni pooja’, or fire worship. Apart from this, the Geeta and the Guru Granth Sahib are recited, and mass weddings are organised, where well-off devotees provide dowry and gifts for financially weak couples.

Other ‘gaddisars’

After Sant Shadaram, the darbar has seen eight other ‘gaddisars’, or heads. The current, ninth gaddisar is Dr Yudhister Lal, who has spent a large part of his life in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. His wife, Mata Deepika, is from Jalna in Maharashtra.

The fifth gaddisar was a woman, Mata Sahib Hassi Devi, who took over the post in 1852.

While all the gaddisars are believed to possess great spiritual powers, there is an interesting story about the sixth, Satguru Sant Manglaram Sahib.

According to the temple’s website, “In 1930 due to the divide and rule policy of the British government, local Muslims were instigated by the rulers to harass, loot and kill Hindus Muslims.” But “Sant Manglaram sahib mixed holy dust (Dhuni Sahib) and water” and threw it around the boundaries of Hayat Pitafi. As a result of this, when the aggressors crossed into the village, they became blind. They gained back their eyesight as soon as they exited the village. “In this way people of Hayat Pitafi [were] saved by the Miracle of Sant Manglaram Sahib,” the website says.

The 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol

Under the protocol, pilgrims from both countries get visas to visit certain religious shrines without having to go through the usual immigration process. The pilgrims can travel only in groups and the number of such groups is fixed each year.

Fifteen shrines in Pakistan and five in India are covered under this protocol. The shrines in Pakistan are: Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib (Rawalpindi); Gurudwara Shri Panja Sahib (Rawalpindi); Samadhi of Maharaj Ranjit Singh (Lahore); Gurudwara Shri Dera Sahib (Lahore); Gurudwara Janam Asthan (Lahore); Gurudwara Deewan Khana (Lahore); Gurudwara Shaheed Ganj, Singhanian (Lahore); Gurudwara Bhai Tara Singh (Lahore); Gurudwara of Sixth Guru, Mozang, (Lahore); Birthplace of Shri Guru Ram Das (Lahore); Gurudwara Cheveen Padshahi, Mozang (Lahore); Shrine at Sree Katasraj; Shadani Darbar, Hyat Pitafi (Sindh); Sadhu Bela, Khanpur and Mirpur Mathelo (Sindh); Shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (Lahore).

In India, the protocol covers Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti (Ajmer), Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya (Delhi), Hazrat Amir Khusro (Delhi), Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani (Sirhind Sharif, Punjab) and Hazrat Khwaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (Kalyar Sharif).