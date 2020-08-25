New research: Covid-related disorder alters immune system in kids, finds study

A girl peers from behind a window in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (AP Photo: Andreea Alexandru, File)

A small number of children with Covid-19 have presented with an illness known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS). The rare syndrome causes severe inflammation in blood vessels and can lead to heart damage.

UK researchers have analysed blood samples from 25 children who have PIMS-TS and compared these to healthy children.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, showed that in the acute stage of PIMS-TS, children have raised levels of cytokines (molecules associated with the immune system) and reduced levels of while blood cells called lymphocytes. By the time the children had recovered, the immune system changes had gradually returned to normal.

The researchers said the study provides vital evidence for future research and will indicate what treatments may help patients with the condition.

Source: National Institute for Health Research, UK

