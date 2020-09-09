Oxford vaccine’s India trials were paused before UK adverse event

While clinical trial sites conducting the testing in India are awaiting more information on the adverse event, some said they have been informally told that the issue is potentially unrelated to the vaccine itself.

While AstraZeneca announced a temporary halt late on Tuesday to the global trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford due to a serious adverse event in the United Kingdom, recruitment of participants in India had already been put on hold last week after the first 100 participants were administered the shot.

The adverse event seen in the UK case has not been noted in any of the Indian participants so far. However, it is likely to be taken up by a safety expert group which will review information collected from the first set of participants in the human clinical trials in India.

While clinical trial sites conducting the testing in India are awaiting more information on the adverse event, some said they have been informally told that the issue is potentially unrelated to the vaccine itself.

With mid-stage human trials for the candidate in India having begun only towards the end of last month, the Indian sponsor, Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is still in the process of collating and sending information from the first 100 participants for safety reviews, The Indian Express has learnt.

The review group, known as a ‘Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB)’, is scheduled to meet by the end of this week to study the data and decide whether the vaccine candidate is safe enough to be administered to more participants in India, sources close to the development said.

Not all sites in the country have begun the phase 2 trials, which are conducted to test how effective the vaccine is. Trials have begun at only three sites, and the follow-up information of the first 100 participants are to be collected and sent to the DSMB after seven days of vaccination, The Indian Express has learnt.

“The last vaccinations were completed last week around Tuesday or Wednesday, so the data are likely to be collected and sent this week to the DSMB,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

The follow-up information for some of the participants is still in the process of being collected, another source said.

The understanding is that along with the Indian data, this issue will also be discussed by the DSMB “once more details are available” from AstraZeneca.

“The DSMB will review the Indian data along with this particular event that has occurred, and then decide and let us know what has to be done,” one of the investigators of the trial sites that is to be conducting the testing in India, said.

“The trials had already been paused… so, there is no reason to stop anything,” this investigator added.

Some investigators are awaiting a formal communique from Serum Institute to understand the exact nature of the issue, and its severity.

“We have been told (by the sponsor) that this is unrelated… but we have no data and have not seen anything (to ascertain this) yet,” an investigator said.

The Indian Express is yet to receive responses to queries about the development and the DSMB review sent to SII and AstraZeneca. This article will be updated once the responses are received.

