Oxford-AstraZeneca shot shows progress: What does this mean in fight to find Covid-19 vaccine

Results on Monday of early human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and drugmaker AstraZeneca have shown promise. This comes a week after US firm Moderna reported similar success, and is an encouraging development in the fight to find an effective vaccine against the deadly virus.

How does the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca work?

When someone is infected with the Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), the reason it spreads in the body easily is because of the infamous spikes on its surface. These spikes, known as the ‘spike protein’, allow the virus to penetrate and infect cells and, therefore, multiply.

The vaccine that the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have developed –– which belongs to a category called non-replicating viral vector vaccines –– tries to build the body’s immunity against this spike protein. The idea is to create antibodies to fight this spiked surface, so that the virus does not have the chance to penetrate the cells.

It tries to do so by using a different virus –– in this case, a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that infects chimpanzees –– to carry just the code to make the spike protein into the body like a Trojan horse.

The adenovirus, genetically modified so that it cannot replicate in humans, will penetrate the cell and release the code to make only the spike protein. The body’s immune system will recognise this spike protein as a potentially harmful foreign substance and will, therefore, get to work building antibodies against it.

Once immunity is built, the antibodies will be able to attack the real virus if it tries to infect the body.

What do the latest results mean?

The results on Monday from phase I/II trials of the vaccine on 1,077 participants offered some promise, by showing that the vaccine is not only safe, but also seems to build an immune response in the participants. For one, it was found that being injected with the vaccine led to the participants building neutralising antibodies –– antibodies that bind to the virus in a way that blocks the infection, thereby neutralising it. Another potential positive was the making of T-cells that can fight the virus.

A single dose of the vaccine elicited an increase in antibodies specifically against the spike protein by the first 28 days. Neutralising antibody responses were detected in 32 out of 35 participants after a single dose was administered, and in all participants upon a second, booster dose.

How significant is this?

While the results seem promising, it is important to remember that this is just data from early stage clinical trials conducted with the vaccine. This data won’t give clarity on questions like how long the antibodies will last in the body –– an important factor in determining how effective the vaccine will be.

This will require more data, especially from larger, phase III trials, which are currently underway.

What happens next?

Globally, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have already begun phase III trials in Brazil, targeting 5,000 volunteers for enrollment. A similar trial in South Africa is also expected to be underway.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India, which has tied up with Oxford and AstraZeneca, plans to make “millions of doses” of the vaccine over the next three months, after it receives a manufacturing licence. The firm is expected to manufacture the vaccine for low- and middle-income countries.

However, Serum will have to conduct local phase III trials in India before the vaccine can be launched. So far, the firm has received permission to manufacture certain doses for testing purposes, said a senior government official aware of the development. The firm reportedly aims to start these local trials by August.

Who are the other top contenders in this race?

Over 160 potential vaccines are being studied globally, with around 23 recognised by the World Health Organisation as candidates in human trials. Some of the frontrunners include:

INACTIVATED

These are vaccines made by using particles of the Covid-19 virus that were killed, making them unable to infect or replicate. Injecting particular doses of these particles builds immunity by helping the body create antibodies against the dead virus.

Frontrunners:

Sinovac, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products-Sinopharm, Beijing Institute of Biological Products-Sinopharm, Bharat Biotech, Institute of Medical Biology (Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences)

NON-REPLICATING VIRAL VECTORS

This uses a weakened version of a different virus to carry the Covid-19 spike protein into the body, but it is genetically modified not to replicate. This allows the body to recognise the spike protein as a threat and build immunity against it, so that it can attack the real virus if it tries to infect the body.

Frontrunners:

University of Oxford-AstraZeneca, CanSino Biological Inc-Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Gamaleya Research Institute

PROTEIN SUBUNIT

This vaccine uses a part of the virus to build an immune response towards it in a targetted fashion. In this case, the part of the virus being targetted would be the spike protein.

Frontrunners:

Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical-Institute of Microbiology (Chinese Academy of Sciences), Novavax, Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc-GSK-Dynavax, Vaccine Pty Ltd-Medytox, University of Queensland-CSL-Seqirus

RNA

These use the messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that tell cells what protein to build. In this case, the mRNA is coded to tell the cells to build the molecular structure found on the surface of the SARS-Cov-2 virus — which the immune system will recognise and build antibodies against.

Frontrunners:

Moderna-NIAID, BioNTech-Fosun Pharma-Pfizer, Imperial College London, Curevac, PLA Academy of Military Sciences-Walvax Biotech

DNA

These vaccines use genetically engineered DNA molecules that, again, are coded with the antigen against which the immune response is to be built.

Frontrunners:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals-International Vaccine Institute, Osaka University-AnGeS-Takara Bio, Zydus Cadila, Genexine Consortium.

