scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 03, 2020
Top news

Quixplained: Why Oxford Covid-19 vaccine error matters, and the way forward

Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine error has added to doubts on how clinical trials during the pandemic have been handled. Here's a look at why it matters, and what needs to be done now.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2020 2:33:45 pm
oxford vaccine, oxford vaccine error, coronavirus vaccine, oxford coronavirus vaccine news, covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine, indian expressOxford's vaccine for Covid-19 is AZD1222.

Late last month, Oxford and AstraZeneca said its vaccine candidate for Covid-19, AZD1222, could have an efficacy up to 90 per cent — when administered in a half-dose followed by a full dose a month later. What they did not disclose initially was that these findings were the result of a mistake. The nearly 3,000 participants in the UK on whom this result was based were never supposed to be given a lower dose in the first place.

The revelation added to doubts on how vaccine clinical trials during the pandemic have been handled. Here’s a look at why it matters, and what needs to be done now:

oxford vaccine, oxford vaccine error, coronavirus vaccine, oxford coronavirus vaccine news, covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine, indian express Oxford vaccine error has raised questions about the way clinical trials have been handled during the pandemic. oxford vaccine, oxford vaccine error, coronavirus vaccine, oxford coronavirus vaccine news, covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine, indian express What was Oxford’s vaccine error? oxford vaccine, oxford vaccine error, coronavirus vaccine, oxford coronavirus vaccine news, covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine, indian express Why the Oxford vaccine error happen? oxford vaccine, oxford vaccine error, coronavirus vaccine, oxford coronavirus vaccine news, covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine, indian express Oxford vaccine error: What checks and balances are in place for such errors? oxford vaccine, oxford vaccine error, coronavirus vaccine, oxford coronavirus vaccine news, covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine, indian express Does Oxford’s vaccine error raise questions for India’s Covishield?

Don’t miss from Quixplained | How a vaccine travels from factory to syringe

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Dec 03: Latest News

Advertisement
X